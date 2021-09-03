Spotify informed its users in Puerto Rico that they will soon be paying more for their subscriptions.
Specifically, the music streaming company reported that, starting Sept. 15, the island's Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) of 11.5 percent will be included in users' monthly fees.
"Starting September 15th, 2021, we're required to apply Puerto Rico Sales Tax to your monthly Spotify subscription payment. This tax will be applied automatically as of your next billing date after September 15th," the company wrote in an email to its subscription base.
Users who pay $9.99 a month for the premium subscription, for example, will be charged roughly $11.49, or $1.50.
"Your payment will be increased by no more than $1.84 per month, depending on your Spotify subscription plan," the company added.
Ordered by Hacienda
As implied in the missive, this additional charge was "requested" by the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, known as Hacienda. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL contacted Hacienda to share details about this new mandate, but was informed that "we cannot issue a statement" at this moment.
However, the press official pointed to Ruling 9237 of Dec. 8, 2020, which amends the IVU's regulations and applicability. "In addition to the regulations issued by the Department of the Treasury in December 2020, there were several changes to the Code last year, including Act 40-2020 and Act 173-2020. The ruling defines what a specific digital product is and subjects this type of product to the Puerto Rico IVU and requires its collection," they explained.
Among those specific digital products, Hacienda's ruling lists the following:
- Means electronically transferred digital audiovisual works, digital audio works, or other digital products, provided that a digital code gives a purchaser the right to obtain the product will be treated in the same way as a specific digital product.
- Digital audiovisual work means a series of related images that, when shown in succession, convey an impression of movement, along with the accompanying sounds, if they were to be found.
"It will be understood that such activities are carried out continuously, recurrently and in the ordinary course of business if the market facilitator or market seller has a business volume, that is, a total of gross sales, in Puerto Rico in excess of [$100,000] or if you carry out at least [200] transactions during your fiscal year or annual accounting period. In the case of the market seller, for these purposes, only those sales that are not made through a market facilitator will be taken into consideration," the ruling stated.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if the IVU will then be applied to other streaming platforms, but has not received an answer as of press time.
Read Ruling 9237 (in Spanish) below:
