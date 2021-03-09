The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, reported today that February closed with 10,540 units sold on the island, in contrast to the 8,402 units sold during the same month last year, which represents an increase of 25.4 percent compared to the previous year.
One of the segments that had a significant impact for the month was the Medium and Full Sedan Premium segment with an increase of 180.4 percent, followed by the SUV segment with an increase of 37.1 percent, and the Pick-Up segment with year-over-year growth of 26.9 percent.
"We have been fortunate as the growth pattern continues. This February was the highest sales February in the history of the auto industry on record. The growth for the month of February was 25 percent and so far this year, 37 percent. The more than 20,000 units sold in the first two months of the industry's historical years prior to the recession on the island 15 years ago," GUIA President Ricardo M. García stated.
He added that sales to rentals through February are 131 percent above 2020, "which is a good indicator that tourism will be strengthening and rentals are preparing post-pandemic. It leads us to conclude that the income and economic support of the federal government continue to reach the hands of consumers, putting the economy to move and the entire ecosystem of our industry will continue to contribute to the country's growth."
GUIA is an independent, non-profit organization created in 2006 in order to address matters that directly affect the automotive industry, as well as matters related to the general economy of Puerto Rico.
