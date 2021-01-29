Rep. Yashira Lebrón Rodríguez, of the New Progressive Party, filed a bill that would ban all businesses from establishing a minimum amount for credit or debit card transactions.
The legislation also allows for the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, Spanish acronym) to adopt the necessary regulations on the matter and to establish penalties for non-compliance with its provisions.
"Recently, the practice of the obligation to accept credit cards has proliferated in some businesses, requiring a minimum consumption amount to be able to make the payment. This practice is abusive and unfair for the consumer who has to spend or consume more than desired in order to finalize the transaction," the representative said.
Act 146-2016 provides that every commercial establishment that conducts business in Puerto Rico must provide at least two payment alternatives to its clients and consumers, one of which must be an electronic means by means of payment with a credit or debit card. This paved the way legally for all businesses to accept credit or debit cards as a payment method for all transactions.
However, Lebrón argued that many commercial establishments require a minimum amount to accept card payments.
"Consumers must face the challenges of the economy with responsibility and justice and this type of actions delay this end, in accordance with our reality and current condition," she stated.
