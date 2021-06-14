Secretary Manuel Cidre announced the reopening of the Entrepreneurship Centers of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), which seek to foster shared work where companies can grow, learn, and establish business networks.
"In these moments where we are reactivating our economy, the reopening of these co-work centers represents a real alternative for many entrepreneurs, providing them with an office space for those who do not have it. This type of concept fosters an open ecosystem to encourage networking among its visitors. Tempered to these new times, where the remote work modality has been established, these centers offer the possibility of obtaining the comfort and services of a traditional office, but in a flexible and cost-free format," the secretary said.
The Entrepreneurship Centers -located in San Juan, Ponce and Mayagüez- have a co-working space, conference rooms, workshops or webinars with audiovisual equipment, high-speed Internet access, printer and photocopier services.
Likewise, each center will have a wide calendar of workshops, both face-to-face and virtual, aimed at promoting recovery and allowing the development of new businesses. Through these workshops, the DDEC seeks to foment a business class that is better trained and prepared to capitalize on business opportunities, both locally and abroad.
"Through this initiative, we seek to improve the competitiveness of our companies in the global market. This way, we continue to lay the foundations for a robust business ecosystem and a world-class economy based on entrepreneurship and innovation," Cidre said.
The Entrepreneurship Centers and some of the activities carried out there are subsidized by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).
For more information about their operation schedules and requirements to make reservations, click here.
