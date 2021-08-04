The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded over $1.7 million for the repair of regional airports throughout the island. The funds are destined for permanent repairs in the airports of Aguadilla, Ceiba, Culebra, Mayagüez and San Juan (Isla Grande).
According to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, passenger activity between all regional airports including those in Ponce and Humacao- reached over 1.2 million travelers between 2018 and 2019, prior to the start of the flight restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In comparison, from 2020 to 2021, over 863,000 visitors have been registered.
“This network is an essential part of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry and is our first impression for many travelers visiting the island, for example, from Aguadilla International Airport. That is why it is important that these facilities are in peak condition and to be more competitive as a tourist destination,” said Puerto Rico Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator, José G. Baquero.
FEMA allocated close to $164,00 to Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla for security work directed towards compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration Agency regulations, and close to $430,900 for the architectural and engineering studies that precedes construction and remodeling works.
Located on the previous facilities of the U.S. Airforce’s Ramey Airport, the regional airport of Aguadilla provides direct weekly flights in both directions to the Dominican Republic and the cities of Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Newark and Philadelphia. It is the regional airport with most passenger traffic, almost 130,000 people between 2020 and 2021, and has approximately 400 employees.
“Aguadilla’s Rafael Hernández International Airport is the second largest airport facility on the island in terms of passengers, with the longest runway in the Caribbean. FEMA funds allocated to this airport are extremely important for the safety of the thousands of passengers who use it and the hundreds of people who work here,” said José A. Riollano, director of the Ports Authority’s Aviation Bureau and airport manager.
Likewise, obligations approved for architectural and engineering studies at other regional airports include over $401,000 for the Fernando Ribas Dominicci Airport in Isla Grande, nearly $132,000 for the José Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, and over $88,000 for the Fernando Ribas Dominicci Regional Airport in Culebra.
On the other hand, $147,000 were approved for the Eugenio María de Hostos Airport in Mayagüez for works on the security of the perimeter that protect this important installation.
Regional airports provide a network of air access that supports the local tourism industry between Mayagüez, Aguadilla, San Juan and the east coast of the island, including the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.
Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, the executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency (COR3), highlighted that infrastructure is the foundation for the economic development of Puerto Rico. “Currently, in COR3 we have disbursed approximately $4 million for these works and we will continue providing assistance in the formalities related associated with reconstruction through which the diverse economic sectors are strengthened,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.