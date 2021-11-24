Puerto Rico’s tourism industry is experiencing a remarkable recovery with indicators significantly surpassing figures from 2019, the year before the pandemic.
“We have seen a significant increase in reservations, both for the last quarter of 2021, and for the beginning of 2022, since last October. What happened? First, the transmission levels of [Covid-19’s] Delta variant have dropped. Also, vaccine boosters have been available. That has improved the way consumers feel about traveling,” has said Alisha Valentine, Director of Research and Analysis at Discover Puerto Rico.
According to Puerto Rico’s DMO (destination marketing organization) statistics, the island’s signs of improvement in tourism goes as far back as last May, when the number of airline passengers started to peak.
The number of passengers that arrived to the island through, in May 2021 was 445,451 versus 380,590 in May 2019, the last “regular” year before the pandemic. The increment was approximately 17%.
Up until last October 63.4% of all passengers arriving to Puerto Rico this year, did so through the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. This is almost 5 percent more than in 2019.
In terms of hotel reservations, a steady increase was recorded for the month of October, reaching 12% for the last week of the month.
The DMO informed that short term rentals, such as Airbnbs, conform 40% of the lodging demand in Puerto Rico, and that reservations for the remaining of the year have also increased.
Valentine also reported that preliminary data for October show the island has already exceeded $1,014 million in revenues from visitors’ accommodations, “a figure never before seen by the industry in Puerto Rico” which demonstrates the quick recovery after the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The island’s upswing in tourism has also been helped by the government’s announcement of the success of negotiations to bring to Puerto Rico Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show. According to Valentine, the announcement drove hotel reservations for the end of the year holidays higher than 41%.
Nevertheless, according to Brad Dean, chief executive officer of Discover Puerto Rico, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) keeps the island under the classification of “dangerous destination” in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The CDC continues to use an outdated and obsolete classification system that puts Puerto Rico at a clear disadvantage,” Dean said. “We have had multiple conversations with the CDC and we also wrote to President Biden requesting the federal government to reconsider policies regarding travel health advisories, which are misleading and unfair.”
In a letter sent to the President of the United States last September, Dean advocated for the change and requested the CDC apply the same guidelines to the territories that are being used for the states.
Cruise ships also increasing
Cruise ship companies have also announced their plans for expanding their tours to the port of San Juan.
Governor Pedro Pierluisi and Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) executive director Carlos Mercado announced last week Silversea Cruises, a luxury cruising company with over 900 destinations worldwide, has selected San Juan as its homeport to reinitiate its operations in the Caribbean.
Silversea ships “Silver Whisper,” “Silver Spirit” and “Silver Moon” have scheduled 10 trips to Puerto Rico for the remaining of the fiscal year.
“The cruise ship market continues to strengthen locally and the arrival of the Silver Whisper is evidence of the efforts being carried out by Tourism [Company] and Ports [Authority] to create a business environment that allows these tourism opportunities for Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi said.
Also, the luxury cruise ship Seabourn Ovation, from Seabourn Cruises, arrived to the port of San Juan last Sunday, thus reinitiating the company’s operations on the island.
“Seabourne is the fourth cruise line that has restarted its operations in Puerto Rico this month and we are very pleased to be able to welcome the Seabourn Ovation on its first trip to the port of San Juan,” said Mercado.
