As Puerto Rico continues its path to economic transformation, the “Isla del Encanto” (Island of Enchantment) is undertaking efforts to attract world-class professionals from diverse sectors to accelerate this endeavor.
The latest effort is the program ElComebackPR.org, a platform aimed at both Puerto Rican professionals living and working in the diaspora in the U.S. mainland, and non-Puerto Rican entrepreneurs/workers.
Developed and led by the Puerto Rico-based nonprofit ConPRmetidos, the program’s objective is to connect professionals and anyone who wants to contribute to the island’s economy with employment opportunities on the island. Through various tools and resources that enable networking with key stakeholders as well as provide valuable information for professionals in myriad sectors, the first phase of the platform’s utility focuses on the tech sector, specifically software development and design, but also finance, accounting, business analyst and digital marketing.
“ElComebackPR.org is an invitation for Puerto Rican professionals that have left the island, to return and -- with their talent - contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic transformation. The invitation is also open to non-Puerto Rican professionals, who can take advantage of the island’s many benefits – quality of life and vibrant culture, infrastructure, U.S. laws and regulations, a familiar banking and financial ecosystem, and more,” said Isabel Rullán, executive director of ConPRmetidos.
She also noted that Puerto Rico is primed for progress, anchored in its spirit of resiliency, not only during COVID times, but also before the pandemic hit. The local business ecosystem is robust and features a variety of companies in myriad sectors doing work that impacts local, U.S., and international markets. “Puerto Rico’s economic development strategy, coupled with our infrastructure, business climate and culture, make the Island of Enchantment a true Island of Opportunity,” Rullán commented.
Importance of People Power
“Progress is fully dependent on people power. Our mission is to tell the people that have acquired professional experience and miss their family, or want to enjoy everything that Puerto Rico has to offer, that this is a great opportunity for them to relocate and boost our economy. Simultaneously, we want to retain local talent and let them know that there are job opportunities in this industry,” she added.
To learn more about current job opportunities in Puerto Rico, you have to register at elcomebackpr.org. After registering, if there is an opportunity that matches the users’ profile, ConPRmetidos will match the person to the company. There is no cost to participate in El Comeback, but you can support ConPRmetidos through http://committedtopr.org/.
As observers note, this has been an atypical year due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic – and Puerto Rico is no exception. However, the island has also grappled with a number of challenges in recent years. Puerto Rico has experienced the massive devastation of Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017; the political upheaval of last summer, culminating in the resignation of then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló; the series of earthquakes earlier this year; and then the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
At the same time, Puerto Rico has been struggling with a long-term economic recession, a demographic challenge as residents have left the island for the U.S. mainland, and the government’s bankruptcy-like process under the federal Promesa law. In fact, the island’s population has dropped from 3.7 million in 2010 t0 3.2 million in 2019, according to U.S. Census figures.
The island offers various incentives for businesses and individuals, including Acts 20 and 22. Act 20, or the Export Services Act, is focused on promoting the island as an export business hub. The law provides incentives to companies that export services, such as a 4 percent corporate tax rate, and 100 percent tax exemption on dividends from business earnings derived from export services.
Act 22, or the Act to Promote the Relocation of Individual Investors to Puerto Rico, is focused on promoting wealthy individuals to move to the island, and provides a 100 percent tax exemption on all interest, dividends and long-term capital gains.
