In commemoration of Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, Puerto Rico Prosthetics—the first prosthetics manufacturer on the island—together with the Amputee Coalition, held a presentation to highlight success stories and updates about innovative technologies in this medical field.
At the event, broadcast through the Puerto Rico Prosthetics Facebook account, three patients presented their personal achievements after receiving their prostheses, as well as their adaptation process. Among them was Paralympic athlete Yamillie Díaz Colón, who was awarded the silver medal in the 100-meter sprint and the 200-meter race at the 2021 Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, held in February.
According to the Society for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases of the Island, in Puerto Rico, there are some 2,500 amputations a year. “We understand that this community should hear from people who have lost limbs on how they were able to achieve success, how they achieved their dreams. Because even though this is a traumatic event... we can focus and move forward,” said Melissa Maldonado, president of Puerto Rico Prosthetics.
She told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that “sometimes we think that with these prostheses, people have to go to make arrangements in the United States or perhaps they believe that here in Puerto Rico their medical insurance may not cover it. This month we celebrate these success stories, but we also give information to patients who are facing loss of limbs so that they are aware of the alternatives that exist.
In addition to these experiences, the company presented the manufacture of a prosthesis using VICTOR, the first robot in Puerto Rico used for the production of prostheses. It was developed in Europe and allows scanning using a specialized device, in which all the anatomical dimensions of the patient are captured. Based on this, the device is designed and VICTOR manufactures it.
“What do we want to guarantee with this? A process that could take weeks, now the patient arrives at the office at 8 in the morning and at 10 leaves with their prosthesis on,” explained Dr. José A. Hernández, founder of Puerto Rico Prosthetics, who added that VICTOR allows designing these artificial body parts at greater volume in less time without displacing the workforce.
Multiple Services
Founded in 1994, Puerto Rico Prosthetics today has a manufacturing laboratory located in Manatí and a second location in San Juan for repairs and customer service. In its beginnings, the local company served as a provider of physiotherapy, and since 1995 as a provider of prostheses, orthotics and pedorthics.
“Puerto Rico Prosthetics does all the processes, from the evaluation, coordinating the therapy, manufacturing the preparatory prosthesis... then the permanent prosthesis, and then the socket replacements, which are changes that have to be done because the human body is changing —sometimes we are more swollen, sometimes we are skinnier— and so on. It is a life process, which unites us with that patient for life to keep them fully functional,” Hernández said.
The company manufactures different types of prostheses, from devices for everyday use to high performance, as in the case of Díaz Colón. In addition, patients have the option to customize their appearance with laminated designs of their choice, such as photos, flags, references to their hobbies and even “tattoos.” This, the doctor said, is particularly essential for pediatric patients.
Export Goals
On average, the company sees between 500 and 600 new and recurring patients annually. Asked about future plans, Hernández stated that the company currently sells its products on the island, but that with the development of VICTOR, they hope to have the capacity to export their devices and services to other markets.
“During this year, part of the things we want is to solidify everything in the production line with the integration of VICTOR, possibly adding new design possibilities. There are many studies that are being carried out at a scientific level and this technology will allow us to carry out trials and carry out different projects, always looking for greater innovation, greater independence and greater durability for the patient,” he said. We also want to work on the entire physical therapy part, give a very holistic approach to all this so that the patient’s condition is optimal; we are working on protocols for this direction.”
