Despite the challenges in importing merchandise to Puerto Rico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial sector assures that there is enough inventory to celebrate the holidays, typical Puerto Rican traditions, and to supply virus-related products at reasonable prices both for businesses and consumers.
However, entrepreneurs acknowledged that there is limited inventory on high-value items—such as home appliances and computers, among others—due to the uncertainty generated by the most recent executive order and the possibility of further COVID-19 spikes, which could prompt stricter government regulations on citizens and businesses.
"Business owners have not focused on brining costly items; orders are [generally] gifts, perfumes, toys, jewelry, and art crafts," said Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym).
Uncertainty in the Private Sector
Vázquez attributed the lack of promotion through 'shoppers’ to the fact that stores this year do not want to commit to having a lot of inventory and having to give an equal or better item in the future if one is not available. They prefer for people to arrive at the establishments and buy what is available at the moment.
"There is no raincheck guarantee; rather, it is intended that the stores are filled and that people buy what they find when they visit the establishments. Large chains can have more inventory and small businesses are the big losers from unfair competition," he said.
He expressed concern over the recent executive order (EO 2020-080), which limits sales for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) during the high-sales season.
"Many establishments—like stores and restaurants—were focused on Christmas and made orders looking toward recovering the losses from past months, filling their warehouses with a lot of inventory, and the surprise from the executive order exacerbated financial losses," he affirmed.
Vázquez underscored the possibility of foods getting spoiled on restaurant inventories, given that these establishments may only operate at 30-percent capacity, resulting in few earnings.
In retail, lower-cost items seem to be the constant. The community pharmacies, which have been open to the public during all executive orders of the government, carry a wide range of gifts and decorations for the holiday season.
"We have no shortage of products except disinfectants with well-known company names, but they are coming from other brands. We have received the decoration items on time and also the gifts, such as toys, and jewelry, among others," said Linda Ayala, executive director of the Puerto Rico Community Pharmacies Association.
The merchandise is available because pharmacies make their purchases months in advance at fairs that take place in the U.S. mainland, so they already have what they need for the holiday season. Unlike other businesses, pharmacies have maintained the promotion through 'shoppers' as a method to publicize the available merchandise.
"I went to one of our pharmacies last Sunday and the Christmas trees that were advertised in the 'shopper' had already been finished. People are shopping at drugstores on a regular basis. We do not have a problem of excess inventory, because as we are small, we do not make extraordinary purchases," Ayala explained.
The case of the island's hardware stores is similar because they also prepare in advance and have the items that Puerto Rican families are looking for the upcoming holidays, and which are mostly home renovation products.
"We have everything that people are looking for this season, like paint and other home items for the Christmas. Some things have been slow to arrive, but we order them early and there is enough inventory," said Luis Solís, manager of Ace Ferretería Berríos, in Bayamón.
Regarding essential products to face the pandemic—both in terms of disinfection and the possibility of more restrictive measures—Iván Báez, corporate director of Walmart PR, assured that there is sufficient supply in Puerto Rico because the island counts with local companies that are manufacturing products for the local market, ranging from toilet paper to disinfectants.
"Not everything is imported. On this occasion, the island is presenting a different trend than many other markets. At the moment, the supplies are sufficient to supply the current and future demand," Báez stated.
Inventory Tax
In response to complaints by the private sector, Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi promised to eliminate it gradually, so business owners will remain affected for an indefinite time.
"It's a short-term plan, five years. It sounds realistic because we know that we can't eliminate it immediately and it will be a process for municipalities to learn to control their finances. Although one thing is saying it and another is to accomplish it," Vázquez stated.
Both the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce and the CUD have requested to eliminate the inventory tax, deeming it a burden to buy merchandise as they wait for it to be sold.
