Although tourism officials in Puerto Rico are clearly focused on “staycations” and internal tourism among local residents this summer, the industry is prepping for what it hopes will be a successful reopening to international travelers starting July 15.
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), believes tourism numbers won’t be ramped up until around November, when the holiday season starts. However, officials are hoping that more and more travelers from the U.S. mainland and elsewhere will slowly start to come to the island to visit.
“Research shows travelers are already planning their next vacation and are looking for beaches and rural locations that can guarantee a safe and healthy experience. Puerto Rico is the perfect choice as it combines exotic experiences with the comforts and accessibility of a U.S. destination with no passport required. Discover Puerto Rico has worked to keep Puerto Rico at the top-of-mind of consumers and starting on July 15, we will finally be able to offer them the vacation they have been dreaming of,” said Brad Dean, CEO of the DMO.
Safety Measures
As with all destinations, safety protocols are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) has issued rigorous standards that all tourism businesses must comply with before restarting their operations. In fact, tourism officials continue to stress that coronavirus rates of infection and mortality on the island have remained among the lowest in the United States.
“We mean it when we say we want to aim for a gold standard in health and safety. All tourism-related businesses must comply and practice the guidelines included in this comprehensive program. The PRTC is also inspecting and certifying over 350 hotels and operators over the next [few] months that must comply with these standards. We are certain that the assurances and security these measures provide, coupled with the experiences that make Puerto Rico such an attractive destination, will play a vital role in the short-term recovery of the travel industry of the island,” said Carla Campos, PRTC executive director.
At the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, incoming travelers’ temperatures are checked and on-site staff administer a quick health checkup to arriving passengers. New regulations for air travelers include bringing a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours before arriving in Puerto Rico. A COVID-19 test will be carried out on those who do not bring test results with them. Those who test positive will be quarantined for 14 days. Visitors will also be required to report where they will be staying and must respond to a tracking app on their health.
The SJU airport has remained open and, unlike other Caribbean destinations, Puerto Rico has not closed its borders. To date, Puerto Rico manages around 200 daily operations, which include cargo, passenger and general aviation flights, but this figure is beginning to ramp up.
Special Deals for Tourists
Meanwhile, Discover Puerto Rico has launched deals and special offers on DiscoverPuertoRico.com. Accommodations, destination management companies and tour operators, as well as, tourist attractions have uploaded their promotions directly to the island’s official tourism website via the partner extranet.
“Our goal is to provide added value incentives for visitors to enhance their travel experience to Puerto Rico. We urge local tourism-related businesses to use compelling, descriptive language in your entries and focus on offers that will draw visitors from outside the island,” Dean said.
Accommodations include hotels, “paradores”(small inns), bed & breakfasts and vacation rentals. Within the deals page, visitors may seek offers such as “get a free night after a minimum length of stay,” discount or credit during your stay, and additional value-added amenities or activities at the property. Some tour operator and attraction partners have also submitted tour discounts, enhanced experiences, free premium items and other special offers.
All but one — El Conquistador in Fajardo — of Puerto Rico’s 18 golf courses have reopened, while many luxury resorts are receiving guests again.
“We strongly encourage businesses to create their listing on our website if they haven’t done so already. This is a free opportunity for tourism-businesses across the island to take advantage of the more than 200,000 (average) visits to our website each month,” Dean added.
On DiscoverPuertoRico.com, visitors will find more than 6,000 local business listings and points of interest around the island.
