Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing Organization (DMO), announced results on its marketing strategies in 2020, showing that despite the global pandemic halting global tourism, the island is among the top destinations searched for future travel.
“Through December 2019 and into our high season in early 2020, Puerto Rico saw record-breaking numbers. The pace of recovery was a historic feat but in 2020, COVID-19 decimated the global tourism industry and as we focus on recovery, we’re already seeing high levels of pent-up demand from travelers eager to return to the Island as seen by third-party data sources,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico was positioned for great success in 2020, achieving accolades like being a part of more than 20 top “places to go” lists in well-known media outlets such as Forbes, Condé Nast Traveler, Huffington Post, NBC News and AFAR.
After the earthquakes in January, which was a prelude to COVID-19, Discover Puerto Rico continued with "responsible and creative messaging to break through."
According to the DMO, this has led to a number of positive results, such as:
• Puerto Rico being the most popular destination searched for future travel.
o In March 2020, Puerto Rico was one of only three global destinations whose search traffic from those in the U.S. grew, according to Google Analytics. All other destinations declined in search during this month.
o The island was also one of the top destination searches from April 1 to May 12, 2020, according to Hopper.
o According to Expedia data, in first half of 2020, San Juan was one of the 10 most-searched-for destinations for flights, for the July-Dec. 2020 period.
o Puerto Rico was the most popular destination searched for in the second half of 2020, based on Google Search data trends published by Go Koala.
• Puerto Rico is outperforming competitors "positive references" in media share of voice, or SOV.
o Puerto Rico led Bermuda and Aruba in overall destination mentions with 6% positive share of voice, despite a $10M lower comparative spend on tourism marketing.
o Puerto Rico led the Dominican Republic, Aruba and Bermuda owning 10% of the conversation when it came to mentions of future travel. The DMO said this is notable, given comparative marketing investments are $43.5M, $36.5M, and $35.9M respectively.
o Puerto Rico led Aruba and Bermuda, owning 10% of the conversation when it came to health and safety measures.
