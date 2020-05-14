The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association is leading the initiative to educate the local aviation industry, as well as shippers and manufacturers, on the opportunities that have been opened by a recent USDOT Final Order in regards to the Expanded Cargo and Passenger Flexibility at Puerto Rico International Airports, and the possibility of including Puerto Rico in the Stevens Amendment, said Carlos M. Rodríguez, president of PRMA
The current COVID-19 global situation has brought about enormous challenges for the airline industry globally. Given the geographic location and infrastructure of Puerto Rico, this disposition may represent an opportunity for airlines to review current and some of the future operations, as this could be economically viable and at the same time could expand the reach of airlines working in a collaborative Transfer Hub model, between The Americas, Europe, Middle East, the U.S. mainland, and other points as well. Thus, facilitating higher cargo yields and directional balance between destinations, with fewer aircraft.
By this Order, (Order 2020-4-10) the U.S. Department of Transportation is finalizing their tentative findings and conclusions in Order 2020-2-12 and granting certain blanket authority to foreign air carriers under 49 U.S.C. § 40109 to enable them to provide certain expanded cargo and passenger transfer services at international airports in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
The PRMA Transportation Committee led by Tom Vincent, Vice-President- Prime Air Corp. and Jerónimo “Jerry” Léctora, consultant and expert in the aviation industry, have been actively contacting air carriers that serve international markets, local manufacturers, freight forwarders airport administrators and local government officials to educate them on this opportunity.
They have coordinated a series of zoom webinars directed to specific target groups:
• Manufacturers - May 20, 10:00 – 11:30
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jab4uRxYT1yeR6mwAdBMkg
• Freight forwarders- May 27, 10:00 – 11:30
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6h-xG1tRTNqbG6aX06B5fQ
"We are confident that this flexibility in the transportation of air cargo and passengers can improve Puerto Rico’s business opportunities in the international air cargo industry, making the island a major international cargo transfer hub," said the president of PRMA.
