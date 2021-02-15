The 13th edition of the Puerto Rico Open, a professional golfing tournament that attracts international athletes and sports enthusiasts alike in a family-friendly environment, will not be deterred by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This year, the Puerto Rico Open will celebrate its qualifiers on February 24 and 25. As informed, 132 professional golf players will participate in this round. Those who pass the qualifiers will face off on Feb. 27 and 28 at the finals.
As per usual, this year's tournament will be held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, in Río Grande.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, there will be audience restrictions, and disinfection and social distancing protocols to protect the players, staff, and audience alike. Enthusiasts will still be able to follow the event through the Golf Channel, the Puerto Rico Open's social media pages, and the PGA Tour's social media accounts as well. Netizens may also join the conversation online using #PROPEN2021.
"At the Tourism Co. we are very happy to be part of the Puerto Rico Open, a tournament that brings the best of golf to the Island. Furthermore, we are very proud, especially of our Puerto Rican players, for putting Puerto Rico's name high. The Puerto Rico Open promotes the Island as a world-class destination for sports tourism, and the alliance with the PGA TOUR strengthens us before golf fans," said Carlos Mercado, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., which is the event's main sponsor.
The Puerto Rico Open is an official PGA Tour FedExCup tournament, in which the winner earns 300 FedEx Cup points and 24 OWGR points. The players will also compete for a $3 million portfolio, with the winner receiving $540,000.
Several Puerto Rican players will participate in this edition, including Rafael Campos, Chris Nido, Edward Figueroa, Miguel Suárez, and Max Alverio. Sidney Wolf, president of the Puerto Rico Golf Association (PRGA) congratulated these players for securing their spots at the qualifiers.
"We congratulate and wish much success to the group of players who obtained their entry to the Puerto Rico Open 2021, after their excellent performance in the qualifying tournaments. Following strict security measures and COVID-19 protocols, we managed to hold tournaments that promote game integrity and offer excellent players the opportunity to qualify for this important PGA TOUR FedexCup tournament in Puerto Rico," he affirmed in a missive.
To learn more about the Puerto Rico Open, visit puertoricoopen.golf.
Editor's note: Read more in The Weekly Journal's Feb. 24 issue.
