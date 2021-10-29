Global travel authority Lonely Planet has unveiled its top 10 countries, cities and regions to visit next year with the release of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2022.
Remote and proudly independent the Cook Islands - one of the world's smallest countries - claims the coveted spot as the number-one country to seek out in 2022, while Norway places second and Mauritius third.
Lonely Planet's number-one region for 2022 is the Westfjords, Iceland, a region of the island nation untouched by mass tourism where communities are working together to protect and promote their spectacular landscapes. West Virginia, USA comes in second, followed by Xingshuabanna, China.
Puerto Rico was listed as no. 5 on the Top 10 Regions list.
Best in Travel 2022 is Lonely Planet's 17th annual collection of the world's hottest destinations and the must-have travel experiences for the year ahead. This edition places particular emphasis on the best sustainable travel experiences — ensuring travelers will have a positive impact wherever they choose to go.
Number-one city Auckland, New Zealand was recognised for its blossoming cultural scene where the spotlight is on local creativity, while Taipei, Taiwan is second-ranked, with Freiburg, Germany in third place.
Top 10 Countries
1. Cook Islands
2. Norway
3. Mauritius
4. Belize
5. Slovenia
6. Anguilla
7. Oman
8. Nepal
9. Malawi
10. Egypt
Top 10 Regions
1. Westfjords, Iceland
2. West Virginia, USA
3. Xishuangbanna, China
4. Kent's Heritage Coast, UK
5. Puerto Rico
6. Shikoku, Japan
7. Atacama Desert, Chile
8. The Scenic Rim, Australia
9. Vancouver Island, Canada
10. Burgundy, France
Top 10 Cities
1. Auckland, New Zealand
2. Taipei, Taiwan
3. Freiburg, Germany
4. Atlanta, USA
5. Lagos, Nigeria
6. Nicosia/Lefkosia, Cyprus
7. Dublin, Ireland
8. Merida, Mexico
9. Florence, Italy
10. Gyeongju, South Korea
