After Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that bars, gyms, marinas, theaters and casinos must close once more due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, the tourism industry must reset again for its reopening.
The governor’s announcement also restricted the use of beaches in Puerto Rico, which now may only be used for sports activities, such as surfing, paddle boarding and jogging. People who visit beaches must also wear a mask and refrain from bringing coolers.
Meanwhile, tours are prohibited; pools in hotels and condos are again closed; recreational marine activities are prohibited, and restaurants must operate at 50 percent capacity.
Likewise, the island’s reopening to international tourism, which began on July 15, will be postponed until August 15. Vázquez also mentioned that flights from Texas and Florida, with the latter being a coronavirus epicenter, would be limited.
A dry law is in place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., wherein businesses will be banned from selling alcoholic beverages.
The new rules will be in effect until July 31.
The latest move came as Puerto Rico had begun implementing new air travel rules at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM).
As part of the new air travel rules, all visitors are required to wear a mask and must take a molecular test 72 hours prior to their arrival and submit the results to Health officials at the airport. Those who have not done so, or tested positive, or do not have the test results available, must go into a two-week quarantine at their own expense.
Given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases stateside, the new date for the reopening of commercial flights at the Rafael Hernández and Mercedita international airports in Aguadilla and Ponce, respectively, is now Jan. 1, 2021.
Tourism Industry Responds
Long lines to get out and confusion were the order of the day at LMM Airport when the new air travel rules went into effect last week, as many arriving visitors said they were unaware of the new testing rules and quarantine regulations.
“Today we are seeing the lack of accurate and organized action by the organizations that serve tourism on the island. The situation that the island is going through with the excessive increase of COVID-19 infections [amid] the arrival of thousands of visitors to the country, has almost caused the collapse of our industry and resulted in the implementation of new restrictions on travelers,” said Daphne Barbeito, spokesperson for the Tourism Alliance, comprised of a slew of tourism-related businesses.
For his part, Jose Poupal, the transport sector representative in Tourism Alliance, stated that the tourism industry in Puerto Rico was never closed, but rather, the inherent conditions of the COVID-19 “situation” caused demand in this sector to suffer greatly. “Another recommendation that we had offered since May, was the inclusion of airlines and cruises. Airlines are vital to create demand and communication efforts; if we had included them from the beginning, they could be part, not only of creating a destination arrival plan, but also of promoting the new policies to be implemented,” before they went into effect, he said.
Regarding the impact on retail businesses, the Tourism Alliance said that the closure of swimming pools, casinos, adventure attractions, water sports and the limited use of beaches is a severe blow to the industry.
“It is vital that we avoid improvisation; the importance of taking into account all the components of the industry will make the decisions that are made in favor of the entire tourism sector, both for operators and visitors, be the correct ones, “said Juan Carlos Garavito of EnCulebra.com.
