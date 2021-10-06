Once again, Puerto Rico’s much feared Medicaid fiscal cliff will not occur. As expected, the Puerto Rico Health Department has received the requested allocation of $2.9 billion for the island’s Medicaid plan known as “Mi Salud” in Spanish for the medically indigent.
“For Puerto Rico, this allocation is extremely important because it will allow us to continue offering the health services received by the over 1.5 million people in Puerto Rico through Medicaid and the Vital Plan, especially in times of the health emergency caused by COVID-19,” said Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi.
The allocation from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) went into effect on Oct. 1. and will be extended through 2022.
“We want all Medicaid and Vital Plan beneficiaries to be reassured that their services will not be affected. These new funds will have a positive impact on the services we offer and that is good news because it is about guaranteeing the right that we all have to health,” said Health Secretary Carlos Mellado.
Regardless of the good news, a report by V2A Consulting points to continuing challenges ahead. “All things considered; Congress acted to secure funding in the near short-term outlook but opted for not making this funding permanent and extensive for Puerto Rico. Furthermore, it postponed the discussion of appropriating equal funding in comparison with other States. Yet, the current proposal doesn’t consider system and infrastructure changes needed to provide greater access and quality of care for program recipients.
“On numerous occasions the Federal Government has called upon Puerto Rico to transform its infrastructure through special technological projects, process optimizations and avoidance of fraud and waste of public funds. An increase in Medicaid expenditures per beneficiary does not entail greater access or services through its manage care programs as it aims to fill gaps and not exceed them,” said the report, authored by Guillermo Guasp, senior associate, and Griselle Bigio, senior engagement manager, both at V2A.
The authors point out that currently, legislation includes implementing a set of checks and balances to address concerns from the Federal Government over inferences of misuse of federal funds. “Even though such checks and balances could pose short-term obstacles, the program’s stakeholders could benefit from focusing on the underlying long-term challenges that remain unaddressed. A solid partnership between Puerto Rico’s government and the Health Sector is vital to continue supporting ongoing lobbying efforts and provide a long-term solution to these funding gaps as well as allocate resources to renovate the island’s health infrastructure,” they wrote.
The V2A report points out that under federal law, Medicaid funds assigned to Puerto Rico are allocated through a yearly statute, which does not include special appropriations approved by Congress to account for increase in Medicaid funding needs. “Usually, these increases in Medicaid funding needs create a funding gap that forces Puerto Rico to request larger amounts each year to cover 1) increases in program beneficiaries and 2) higher utilization rates or service costs.”
The authors also note that Puerto Rico would be eligible for a higher share of federal funds to cover an increase in services and eligible population if it were treated as a state. “However, Puerto Rico as a territory of the United States has a capped annual allotment, which represented $366.7 million dollars in FY2019. This means that regardless of the number of beneficiaries, or any increase in services provided to the island’s indigent community, expected funding appropriations remain untouched. This allotment represented 14 percent of the total appropriated federal funds to cover Medicaid costs in said year.”
The funding issue must be addressed, they pointed out, as almost half of Puerto Rico’s population get their healthcare coverage through the Medicaid program and [they] are part of the indigent population with fewer purchasing power to acquire individual health coverage.”
