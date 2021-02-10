The Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz 2021, an event where visitors can learn about the medical cannabis industry on the island, is returning this week with aims to educate patients on the benefits of this supplement and open work and business opportunities through networking bids.
The event will be held from Thursday, February 11, to Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at the first level of Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, next to the Macy’s department store.
Ingrid Schmidt, executive director at MedCann.Biz and former president of the Puerto Rico Medical Cannabis Association, explained that more than 40 dispensaries are included in the lineup, as well as professionals from other sectors in the industry, such as doctors, farmers, manufacturers, a cooperative and other auxiliary businesses.
“This is a place not just for people who want to get certified [with the medical cannabis patient ID], but also for people who seek job or business opportunities in the industry to receive orientation,” she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
According to Schmidt, the local industry is consistently recruiting workers, thanks largely to its broad array of products, whose range includes vapors, ointments and cannabis-infused food like honey, oils, sweets, peanut butter and more. She also underscored that Puerto Rico’s extensive manufacturing experience allows for “an important know-how in human capital.”
“With the departure of many pharmaceutical companies, many of these personnel have been relocated in the manufacture of cannabis. If you go to one of these manufacturers, you see that when you enter it’s as if you were in a pharmaceutical company... This has been growing, the opportunities for manufactured products have expanded, the number of dispensaries has also expanded,” she said, adding that there are roughly 160 dispensaries islandwide.
One of the event’s sponsors, CannaWorks, will have staff available to explain the courses required to work in specific sectors of the industry, which job positions are more common, and the job opportunities in the market. Schmidt explained that CannaWorks has a special permit and is offering these courses online.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if there has been a rise in requests for the medical cannabis patient ID throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, given that this drug is used to treat anxiety and depression, plus a plethora of health conditions and chronic illnesses.
“Absolutely. There has been an increase not only in patients but in optimization. Dispensaries have experienced increases in cannabis use. The conditions in which we have been living since Maria [in 2017]... have been very hard, and every time we see many people interested in mitigating these anxieties that are so harmful to their health,” she said.
Connecting Patients
Since its first edition in 2016, the Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz has been dedicated to educating the general population on the health benefits of medical cannabis and assisting them in the ID application process.
Patients who wish to participate in this aspect of the event must register on the website and show up with medical evidence of their illnesses, which vary according to their condition. For example, they may be required to present their current medications, diagnosis or medical test results, among others.
“You go there and a doctor evaluates you one-on-one, evaluates your medical evidence, interviews you, and it is the doctor who determines if you are eligible or not for the program,” Schmidt said.
If eligible, the doctor will submit the patient’s information to the P.R. Department of Health, along with a recommendation. The doctor will also determine which treatments, products and doses are best for the patient, according to his/her specific ailment, as not all products are meant to have universal use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.