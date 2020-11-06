After the fall in manufacturing registered in August, the Purchasing Management Index (PMI) rebounded in September, reaching 51.7 -above the 50 threshold- which represents the expansion of manufacturing activity in Puerto Rico compared to the previous month.
For the manufacturing sector to be at appropriate levels, activity needs to remain above 50. In August, the PMI fell to 48.1, the lowest figure since April, after the months of May, June and July were above the average threshold at 50.4, 59.5, and 58.8, respectively.
According to the report published by the Statistics Institute (SI), in September, all sub-indexes -except for new orders- increased compared to the previous month and were above 50. The index has been above the threshold in 71 of the 125 months in which it has been carried out.
The PMI indicates that production rose to 50 in September, while employment levels rose to 52.8 after falling below the threshold in August. Similarly, supplier deliveries stood at 61.1, over the threshold for the second consecutive month, and inventory climbed to 52.8.
New orders fell to 41.7 after being above the threshold for three consecutive months.
The Impact of COVID-19
Moreover, a survey carried out by the SI to manufacturing establishments revealed that the operations of 6% of those interviewed ceased after the measures to control the spread of the coronavirus that the government has promoted since last March.
According to the information from the survey, 50% of those interviewed said that the pandemic affected deliveries from suppliers, 39% experienced a reduction in demand, 56% saw a reduction in their workforce, and 33% went through inventory shrinkage.
Manufacturing represents an approximate 50% of Puerto Rico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and contributes over 57% of the Adjusted Gross Income. At the beginning of the year, an increase in the activity of the sector had been estimated due to the shortage of medical supplies that the United States is experiencing as a result of the response to the pandemic.
Data from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) reflects that there are 1,730 manufacturing companies in the island, which contribute over 48% of Puerto Rico's GDP. Collectively, they create roughly 74,500 direct jobs.
12 of the 20 most used pharmaceuticals worldwide are manufactured in Puerto Rico.
