Manufacturing in Puerto Rico managed to rise to 55.8 in July - above the threshold of 50 - which, according to the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), represents the expansion in the activities generated by this economic sector compared to the previous month.

Despite the economic and operational complications that the COVID-19 pandemic has generated, manufacturing is one of the sectors that has managed to keep its activity afloat on the island and is one of those that has had the least impact.

Most of the sub-indexes - with the exception of the production line, which fell to 48.1 - registered increases compared to June and remain the same or above 50. In the case of new orders and employment, both rose to 53.8 and 55.8, respectively, after having been below the threshold in the previous month. Delivery to suppliers reached 71.2, while company inventories remained at 50.

The PMI has remained above the threshold of 50 since Dec. 2020, with the months of February and March as the ones with the highest growth, exceeding the threshold of 60.

However, in 2020 the year remained neutral - with six months closing above 50 and six months below 50 -, which represents an improvement when compared to 2019, where it was below the 50 threshold in nine months.

The positive trend continues, given that so far in 2021 all months have closed above 50.

According to the projections maintained by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), as the number of vaccinated people increases and productive activity rises, the manufacturing sector will continue to register an increase.

The agency reported that manufacturing is the productive sector that generates the most income for the treasury. It represents approximately 50 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and contributes over 57 percent of the Adjusted Gross Income.