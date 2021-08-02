The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) and the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (SI) published the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which showed that, on a Non-Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) basis, the PMI for Puerto Rico’s manufacturing sector decreased for the fourth consecutive month to 53.3 in June 2021.
A reading above the threshold level suggests an expansion in the manufacturing sector with respect to the previous month.
The Employment, Production and New Orders sub-indexes increased with respect to the previous month. Meanwhile, all the sub-indexes were above the threshold level of 50 except Own Inventories.
In a supplemental survey of manufacturing establishments, 0% of the respondents indicated that their operations ceased following the health measurements taken by the government due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Factors affected by the pandemic in the manufacturing sector were: a reduction in suppliers’ deliveries (52.4%), a reduction in demand (38%), a reduction in staff (38.1%), a reduction in inventory (24%), and others (19%).
The Puerto Rico Manufacturing-Purchasing Managers Index (PRM-PMI) has been at or above the threshold level in 78 of the 134 months since the survey was first undertaken. The PRM-PMI is currently available only on a Non-Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) basis, which means that seasonal fluctuations can affect its performance.
New Orders
In June, the New Orders PMI (NSA) increased to 54.8, being above the threshold for the fifth consecutive month. A reading above 50 suggests that on a Non‐Seasonally adjusted (NSA) basis, new orders at manufacturing establishments in June were higher than in May.
Production
The Production PMI (NSA) increased to 59.5 in June, being above the threshold for five consecutive months. A reading above 50 indicates that on a Non-Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) basis, manufacturing production in June was higher than in May.
Employment
In June, the Employment PMI (NSA) increased to 52.4, being above the threshold for two consecutive months. A reading above 50 suggests that on a Non‐Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) basis, manufacturing employment in June was the higher than in May.
Own Inventories
In June, the Own Inventories PMI (NSA) decreased to 40.5, being below the threshold for three months. A reading below 50 indicates that on a Non-Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) basis, inventories in manufacturing establishments in June were lower than in May.
Supplier Deliveries
The Supplier Deliveries PMI (NSA) decreased to 59.4 in June, being above the threshold for eleven consecutive months. A reading above the threshold of 50 indicates that on a Non‐Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) basis, the speed of supplier deliveries in June was slower than in May.
