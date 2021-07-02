Manuel Cidre Miranda, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), informed that the manufacturing industry index reflected growth for the 12th consecutive month.
For the month of April, a preliminary value of 104.9 points was registered, an increase at a monthly and seasonally adjusted rate equivalent to 0.5 points in relation to the previous month. This is revealed in the Index of Coincident Indicators in Manufacturing (ICIM) for April 2021, prepared by the Business Intelligence Division of the DDEC.
Cidre explained that, at an annual rate and when comparing the reading of April 2021 with the same month of the previous year, the ICIM registered an increase of 9.0%.
"The ICIM reflected a rebound in its value due to the significant drop in industrial activity in April 2020 due to Covid-19, the eventual lockdown and the boom that the industry has experienced in recent months, which exceeds the drop experienced during the same month of the previous year," he said in a missive.
The secretary stated that, although the average value for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 remains slightly below the activity recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal year, the decline in the average value has been reduced since the beginning of this fiscal period with a marked trend and with a perspective of reaching the positive quadrant.
"Between the first month of this fiscal year and April 2021, progress in the ICIM has reduced the fall by 3.3 percentage points. This means that the accumulated average value of the ICIM for the ten months of this FY 2021 shows that the activity in the manufacturing industry has decreased only 0.6% when compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. At the beginning of FY 2021, we were 3.9% below the same period of the previous fiscal year, which denotes a great advance in industrial activity month after month," he added.
Moreover, the secretary reported that the average value of calendar year 2021 presents an industrial activity higher than that registered for the same period of 2020. “For the first four months of 2021, industrial activity showed an increase of 2.1%, compared to the reading of the same period of the previous year, when the industrial activity was at the peak of the health crisis and the lockdown."
"I promise the manufacturing industry a progressive and sustained growth. Above all, with the cargo and passenger transshipment waiver granted by the federal government, which positions Puerto Rico as the most important destination in our geographic basin for specialized manufacturing, because the raw material for pharmaceutical, bioequivalent, medical device and aerospace, comes by boat and leaves by plane. This project will help retain the industries that are operating in Puerto Rico and will attract new investment from other continents," Cidre affirmed.
