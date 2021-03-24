To help promote the development of the two-year transshipment exemption granted to Puerto Rico by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the island’s Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre Miranda, who is a member of the Puerto Rico Air Cargo Committee, has sent a letter to Heather Krause, director of Infrastructure for the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), seeking their support on this matter.
In the letter, the committee requested additional information on air cargo traffic, to help provide a more robust case for the island for expanding air cargo operations. The committee also defended the island’s efforts to ensure infrastructure is more resilient after the impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Contrary to “Puerto Rico being a risk due to unpredictable weather conditions,” according to a GAO report released in October 2020, “the resilience plans that our current commercial sector has already [put] in place, make the island even stronger and ready to expand the aerial center,” the letter stated.
At the same time, the committee refuted another point in the GAO report indicating that “the development of a Puerto Rican air transfer center would negatively affect Miami.” Not so, they said, as has been evidenced in “other parts of the country, regional air hubs develop greater volume capacity through individual ports within that region. Puerto Rico’s existing strengths in biosciences, an established niche, could be developed on whatever basis Miami provides. “
Cidre noted that the air cargo exemption “is one of the main tools with which the local government, together with InvestPR and the private sector, seeks to maximize, since it is a great instrument that comes to us at an ideal time and that the United States wants manufacturing companies to return to the United States. This will undoubtedly be key in our strategy to continue promoting the island as a unique destination to do business.”
The chief of DDEC, as the agency is known by its Spanish acronym, also said that several airlines have already requested an incentive under Law 60 for airlines, and other agreements are being negotiated to start routes to Puerto Rico. He indicated that, working together with the Ports Authority, they have identified some of the priority projects on the infrastructure side that would support the issue of cargo transfers.
“Even so, we are looking for an expert consultant in cargo and logistics-related issues at a global level, that can help us make the most of this great opportunity to promote economic development on the island. Proposals are being evaluated,” he added.
Cidre emphasized that the government’s position is to obtain the maximum benefit from the exemption for the transfer of air cargo and international passengers, to position Puerto Rico as a Transshipment Center in the Caribbean, providing strong marketing and direct promotion to companies. In addition, he indicated that “another concerted effort is aimed at continuing the collaboration with the federal government to attract more investment in the manufacturing area, and this exemption is an added value for these purposes.”
There is a federal law for airlines that is similar to the Jones Act, which limits non-U.S. carriers in serving U.S. airports. Alaska received an exemption for air cargo due to its geographic location in the far north, which provides shorter routes to Asia than across the Pacific Ocean. Puerto Rico has obtained a two-year air cargo exemption and the central government has been working to take advantage of this exemption and hopefully extend the time limit. The island has three international airports that would benefit: Luis Muñoz Marín airport serving San Juan; Rafael Hernández airport in Aguadilla; and Mercedita in Ponce.
Actively Seeking Prospects
Meanwhile, Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest PR, said that they have worked hand in hand with various sectors, to develop a promotion plan based on the unique advantages that Puerto Rico offers as a Transshipment Center. “We also developed a selection of prospects, based on those companies with operations abroad, whose market is mainly in the United States, and for which Puerto Rico provides competitive value. As part of the Committee’s work plan, we have held meetings in Washington, D.C. with federal agencies, organizations in the airline and transportation industries, as well as interested companies, to position Puerto Rico within the framework of the opportunities that have arisen in response to the pandemic,” he said.
Miller projected that after the hoped-for extension of the two-year exemption, there should be a multiplier effect on overall trade. He cited a report from the University of Puerto Rico that estimates the creation of at least 6,000 direct and indirect jobs, among other benefits, of a Transshipment Center on the island, with an economic impact estimated at $219.3 million a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.