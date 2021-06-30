In what has become a recurring theme in recent years, Puerto Rico’s Legislature is set to have another battle with the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), this time over lawmakers’ efforts to roll back the 2017 labor reform law.
The upper and lower chambers have passed their own version of House Bill 3, which seeks to repeal many of the changes in labor laws that were passed some four years ago. The bill is now in conference committee in the House and Senate.
According to JD Supra, House Bill 3 includes the following:
• Reverts to the pre-Labor Reform requirement of paying daily overtime for time worked in excess of eight hours in any rolling 24-hour period, as opposed to in a calendar day;
• Creates a three-year statute of limitations for breach of contract claims, wage and hour claims, termination claims, and discrimination claims;
• For employees unjustly terminated under Law 80, requires a severance of three months plus two weeks of salary for each year of service for those employees who have worked between one and 15 years and a severance of six months plus three weeks of salary for each year of service for those employees who have worked more than 15 years. There would no longer be a cap on the Law 80 severance;
• Creates a presumption of dismissal without just cause in all cases except where dealing with employees employed for a bona fide fixed time or a bona fide fixed project or fixed work;
• Amends Law 80’s definitions of just cause and constructive discharge
• Provides double pay for employees who are also students who are required to work on a seventh consecutive day, and consequently forfeit their day of rest;
• Increases the accrual of paid vacation and sick leave to 1.25 days for each month in which an eligible employee works at least 115 hours, irrespective of date of hire;
• Provides for the accrual of paid vacation time and paid sick leave at 0.5 day per month for employees who work at least 20 hours per week, but less than 115 hours per month;
• Reduces probationary periods to three months and require written notice;
• Reverses the Christmas bonus hours worked requirement from 1,350 hours to 700 hours as well as the percentage requirements from 2 percent to 6 percent or 3 percent of salary.
FOMB: Negatively Impacts the Economy, Labor Market
However the FOMB has been categorical that House Bill 3 is “ inconsistent with the Commonwealth’s 2021 Certified Fiscal Plan, and specifically the Fiscal Plan’s human capital and welfare reforms… [T]he Fiscal Plan makes clear ‘the Government must refrain from repealing Act 4-2017 or enacting new legislation that negatively impacts labor market flexibility.’”
In a June 24 missive sent to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, Senate President José Luis Dalmau and House Speaker Rafael Hernández, the FOMB’s executive director, Natalie Jaresko, outlines their opposition to the bill.
As per the FOMB letter, the bill would reestablish many “ burdensome” labor restrictions and would hinder new investment:
• Reverts to the pre-LTFA (2017 Labor Transformation and Flexibility Act) definition of overtime to require overtime compensation for time worked in excess of eight hours in any rolling 24-hour period, as opposed to any calendar day;
• Reverts to the pre-LFTA probationary period during which employers are allowed to terminate employees at will from nine months (12 months for exempt employees), back to three months and requires written notice of the probationary period;
• Reverts the mandatory Christmas bonus “hours worked” requirement from 1,350 hours to 700 hours within the 12 month period between October 1 and September 30 of any year, and increases the percent of salary requirements for the bonus from 2 percent to either 3 percent or 6 percent;
• Reverts the overtime pay rate for the one day of rest required for every six days worked to up to 2X the regular pay rate if work is performed on the day of rest;
• Requires a more progressive structure for indemnity payments adjusted by length of service;
• Increases vacation and sick leave accrual rates;
• Extends various statutes of limitations for employment-related causes of action; and
• Modifies and limits the definitions of just cause and constructive discharge and provides severance for employees terminated without just cause pursuant to Law 80 of 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.