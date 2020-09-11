As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to derail clients, laundromats have noticed a steep drop in business.
Although laundromats in Puerto Rico can operate on a regular schedule, they have been economically affected, because their regular clientele is not working or works remotely, limiting their need for these services.
An example of this change in the basic needs of the consumer has been seen in Condado Express Cleaners, a company that was nourished mostly by the request for service of workers in the tourism industry, one of the most affected globally and locally, given international restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus.
"Our clients come from the hotel industry. The hotels brought us a lot of clothes from guests and employees, from all the staff, but now there is no one working because they are empty. I've been here 12 years and I've never experienced a situation like this. We are operating about 30 percent of what we were working before the coronavirus. Out of 12 employees I had, now I only have two," said Rosa Caballero, owner of Condado Express Cleaners, located in a tourism hotspot in San Juan.
Zory, owner of Lindsay Cleaners in San Juan and who preferred to go by her nickname, said that, while sales are not as they were prior to the virus outbreak, her clients have continued using the laundromat's washing and ironing services, albeit to a lesser degree.
"When we opened in May we started with 60 percent and that percentage has increased to 70 percent. Although never like before, it has been improving gradually. Of the 15 employees I had, now I have 12, but working alternate days. They don't have 40 hours of work and I have four employees at a time only some days. I have a lot of professional clients who are working remotely. At least I am covering my expenses and ensuring the payroll of the girls, although of course, also limiting many expenses," she stated.
In Narváez Dry Cleaners, located in the Montehiedra sector, the economic scenario is similar. While clientele has dropped, they have observed a slight improvement, but with fewer workers.
"Among our clients there are many doctors and nurses who visited us many times. Before we saw them more often and now they come with less clothing. We have been recovering, but not 100 percent. We must be close to 70 percent of what we sold before. Before, we were nine employees, and now there are four of us," said Valeria Castro, one of the employees who was able to retain her job despite Puerto Rico's economic crisis.
Moreover, the number of clients in the Andalucía Ave. in Puerto Nuevo, San Juan has been affected over the lack of group activities, which have been banned by recent executive orders. These activities meant business for laundromats, given that clients aimed for a seamless appearance in these events.
"I have many professional clients, such as lawyers, who are working from their homes instead of their offices, so, they don't need cleaning or ironing services as much. We also work with a lot of fine clothing for weddings and parties that are not being held anymore. We are operating at 50 percent what we used to. Now, people who used to come several times a week come once and with fewer clothing. I used to have four employees and I have retained two; the rest are unemployed," said Luis Daniel Cruz, owner of Laundry Andalucía.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.