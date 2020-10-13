The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has granted its Safe Travels Stamp to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), making Puerto Rico the first U.S. destination to be included in the certification program created by the international organization.
“Puerto Rico was one of the first destinations in the Western Hemisphere to design and implement an industry-specific safety and health program, with the creation of the PRTC Gold Star Health and Safety Seal Certification back on May 4. Today, we are proud to join WTTC’s Safe Travels Global Protocols & Stamp program,” said PRTC Executive Director Carla Campos.
“Operating guides and certification programs such as these are vital for the reopening of the travel and tourism sector at both global and regional level as well as an important recognition that will place Puerto Rico in a highly competitive position as the travel and tourism market reopens,” she added.
Campos noted that consumers are considering the destinations best prepared to provide them with the necessary measures and resources to protect their health. Puerto Rico’s program was developed using the most rigorous standards, best practice cases, as well as guides and recommendations from the agencies and organizations that specialize on the subject.
The Safe Travels Stamp program was established by the WTTC to assist destinations increase consumers’ confidence levels and better prepare them to restart the travel and tourism sector on a local and global scale. The certification is given to destinations and tourism-related businesses that comply with the organization’s standards and therefore, guarantees the reactivation of tourism in a safe and secure manner.
The stamp allows travelers to clearly identify airports, hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruiseships, ground transportation operators and other businesses that uphold the hygiene and sanitation best practices and standards required from members of the program.
“According to a study published on Oct. 5 by Destination Analyst, 72.1 percent of U.S. travelers feel they are not ready or are still hesitant about making travel plans. The study shows that when asked about their level of certainty about being able to travel safely 44.3 percent participants said they do not feel safe and 24.8 percent feel somewhat safe. Only 30.9 percent of travelers indicated they feel confident about making travel plans.
“Obtaining the Safe Travels Stamp is an important step to increase consumer confidence. The stamp validates and reaffirms that Puerto Rico is among the world-class travel destinations that have adapted and implemented the most advanced hygiene and health protocols to offer visitors a safe travel experience,” Campos said.
