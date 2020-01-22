Puerto Rico Insurance Commissioner Javier Rivera steps down of his post today.
“The reason for my resignation is strictly in response to personal reasons that I must address with my family and take my concentration away from my ministerial duties,” said Rivera in his letter of resignation.
La Fortaleza's chief of staff Antonio Pabón said Gov. Wanda Vázquez accepted Rivera's resignation and, “understanding that it’s a strictly family and personal situation, we will not issue another comment other than, wishing him and his family the best, while thanking him for his years of service to the people of Puerto Rico.”
