With aims of continuing the dialogue on the role of the information technology (IT) industry on the Island, the Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster (PRITC) announced the relaunch of the initiative for the first Call For Papers.
This initiative, which had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic, promotes in a more creative and dynamic way the presentation of works of academic and professional rigor, which will be presented at the next edition of the CIO & IT Leadership Conference, and published electronically in the proceedings of the event.
Those interested will be able to submit academic papers or professional presentations (in English or Spanish) that will go through an evaluation and selection process, to later be presented at the 7th edition of the CIO & IT Leadership Conference. This Conference will be held virtually on May 14, 2021.
“We have decided to resume the Call For Papers initiative to expand the reach of the CIO, and in this way provide a space for people who wish to present on topics related to the industry. The selected individuals will present their ideas to leading CIOs from the private sector, innovative leaders, and IT companies at the local and international level," ”said the co-chair of the PRITC Board, Juan Carlos Chipi.
The theme of the Conference will be "Emergent IT Technologies: Enabling the Knowledge Economy in the Caribbean."
According to Dr. Eliut Flores, member of the Board of Directors of the PRITC and coordinator of the Call For Papers, some of the topics of interest for the presentations include: technological innovation facing the challenges of COVID-19, technologies and opportunities represented by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), the cloud, cybersecurity, the fintech healthcare industries, electronic payment processing, and telecommunications.
"One of the main objectives sought with this call is to encourage reflection on how we can use technologies to grow the knowledge economy in Puerto Rico and throughout the region," Dr. Flores said. "That's why we encourage proponents to explore these issues, as well as conduct collaborative research and monetization initiatives between universities, businesses, innovative organizations, and governments. Puerto Rico produces a human capital of exceptional scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs and we must capitalize on it."
He added: "an additional incentive for those interested in participating in this call is that the PRITC will electronically publish a volume of the Conference proceedings."
Rules and Deadline
The deadline to participate in the Call For Papers is February 19, 2021 at www.pritc.org.
Interested parties must submit an abstract of no more than 300 words, in English or Spanish, along with information about the authors and affiliations, including contact information and their photo.
"All the information submitted, both professional and personal, will be kept confidential by Dr. Flores, coordinator of the Call For Papers. The writings will be evaluated by a committee made up of businessmen and academics experts on the subject, who will be chosen by the members of the PRITC Board," Chipi stated.
Participants whose submission proposals are selected will be notified on or before March 12, 2021. Final papers and PowerPoint presentations must be submitted to PRITC on or before April 30, 2021. The compiled volume of articles will be published online August 16, 2021.
For more information Dr. Flores can be reached at his email,eflores@pritc.org. For any other question related to the Conference, Sofía Vázquez can be reached at svazquez@pritc.org.
