Faced with the challenges of the 2020 Hurricane Season, along with the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hurricane Hub, a program of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, has launched several initiatives for prevention, preparedness and response in this active cyclonic season.
Part of these initiatives includes the launch of the Virtual Learning Academy where training courses are available for first responders, community leaders, organizations, individuals, and the public. The purpose is to train participants so that they can be prepared in the event of a disaster.
The first three courses: 1) Occupational Hazards in Hurricane Response, 2) Individual, Community & Municipal Emergency Plans, and 3) Psychological Skills for Emergency Recovery are now available at https://academia.prsciencetrust.org/home. It should be noted that each participant will obtain a certificate from the academy upon completion.
Similarly, a COVID-19 Hurricane Preparedness Guide has been prepared, aligned with disasters related to the Puerto Rico area, which details the types of emergencies, preventive measures, and the revision of the family plan, supplies, shelters and personal protective equipment for the general population first responders, considering COVID-19. Download it here: https://bit.ly/3f84e3p
"This hurricane season will have additional challenges considering the new reality of Puerto Rico with earthquakes and COVID-19," said Leslie Maas-Cortés, director of the Hurricane Hub. "In addition to the usual preparation for this period, we have to make specific plans considering the challenges of this pandemic, particularly when there are people in shelters."
According to the hurricane forecast published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the 2020 hurricane season; which started on June 1 and will run until November 30, could be very active and promises 13 to 19 cyclones of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to six reach Category 3.
The 2017 Hurricane season was traumatic for Puerto Rico due to the impact of Hurricanes Irma and María, which devastated the island. In the past three years, Puerto Rico has been severely affected by hurricanes, earthquakes and now the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, more than ever, we must review our family emergency plan. We cannot lower our guard against this panorama,” Maas Cortés said.
For more information about their services, access the portal https://prsciencetrust.org/prhrh/ and / or request your free training here: https://prsciencetrust.org/asistencia-tecnica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.