Hotels that traditionally celebrate New Year’s Eve with large parties will not be able to benefit this year from these massive activities that generated high revenues, per the provisions of the current executive order, valid until Jan. 7, 2021.
This is the case of La Concha Resort in Condado, which will no longer receive a six-digit figure during the Christmas season due to not being able to hold the traditional farewell party of the year, which this time will be held from the hotel’s rooms and through virtual activities.
“We are widely known for our events during this day that are held in the bar, pool and lobby. Compared to December 2019, the loss in rooms, and food and beverages totals $3 million,” explained Luz González, director of Sales & Marketing of La Concha Resort, which has 483 rooms.
She said that last Dec. 31, the luxury resort generated roughly $700,000, with a 100 percent occupancy rate. “For this 2020 farewell, we expect nearly 50 percent occupancy and a significant reduction in income of 75 percent,” González added.
The Condado Vanderbilt faces a similar scenario with projected losses of nearly $1 million. “This year the revenue loss will be significant, between 80 percent and 90 percent in rooms, drinks and food. We cannot do the luxury activity to which we are accustomed, but we will offer other alternatives in the open-air restaurant and room service,” said Militza Orama, director of Sales & Marketing of the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, which has 100 suites.
So far, La Concha Resort has an occupancy rate of between 28 percent and 30 percent for New Year’s Eve, while Condado Vanderbilt — which had a similar figure — has maintained only 20 percent of reservations, having experienced a drop after the governor restricted access to beaches once again. Throughout December, both hotels have estimated occupancy rates of between 30 percent and 40 percent.
The low hotel occupancy combined with the lack of events that are usually lucrative for hotels and function rooms, results in the loss of direct jobs, which is reflected in the 20 percent staff reduction at La Concha Resort and 65 percent at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel. Indirect jobs are also impacted by the lack of activities, such as liquor suppliers, decoration, music and lighting, among others.
The situation is exacerbated by the uncertainty generated by the executive orders, with the most recent one imposing even more limitations to the tourism sector over the spike in COVID-19 infections, further complicating the industry’s predicament.
“The priority is to safeguard health, but putting the destination marketing on hold will continue to affect reservations. The recovery will be quite slow with the measures [impacting] beaches, swimming pools, casinos and restaurants, so we are looking to offer our guests other exclusive alternatives in terms of outdoor activities,” González commented on their additional strategies to generate income.
Moreover, Jesús Ramos, president of the Small Inn (Paradores) Association, discussed the economic impact on local inns that relied on special events typically held during this season, but which won’t be permitted this year.
“In my case, at the Parador Villas de Sotomayor in Adjuntas, corporate activities of up to 3,000 people were held in December that generated close to $300,000 and I know that other small inns will lose tens of thousands of dollars. It has been a very strong blow for the entire tourism industry, which has been the most affected worldwide,” Ramos said.
Creativity to Celebrate
In light of the present scenario, Puerto Rico hotels have designed offers to attract visitors who want to celebrate New Year’s Eve in small groups at restaurants or in their guest rooms.
“We will promote spending time with family and we offer a VIP experience for no more than four people in the room, and we are working on attractive offers in our digital platforms,” González said.
Likewise, the Condado Vanderbilt will offer three-night packages with daily breakfast, a bottle of Champagne, room service credit, parking and a discount on spa services. “We are being as creative as possible, planning luxury dinners in our restaurants and suite packages with room service,” Orama explained.
La Concha Resort will offer a two-night stay, dinner for two on Dec. 31, and other VIP offers in the suites that include tapas, a bottle of Champagne and brunch for two adults on Jan. 1, 2021.
