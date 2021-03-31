Nearly 3,000 Puerto Rico residents received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 in the first mass vaccination initiative orchestrated by the local Health Department and the non-profit Voces, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.
Lilliam Rodríguez, of Voces, said that they expect to reach their goal of vaccinating 10,000 individuals. Initially, it had been reported that the Moderna vaccine would be administered in this center, but Rodríguez explained that they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which —unlike the Moderna and Pfizer options— only requires one dose instead of two.
"They gave us the great news that a shipment from Johnson and Johnson arrived and, due to the magnitude of people we are going to vaccinate, it is much better to handle it with one shot. People have responded dramatically and it's running smoothly. The flow of people has not stopped," she affirmed.
The new administrative order issued by the Health Department expands the vaccination eligibility in this phase to include people aged 35 to 49 with chronic illnesses, as well as everybody aged 50 or older. The administrative order also allows for workers in the food, pharmaceuticals or telecommunications industries to be vaccinated as well.
