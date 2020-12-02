The Puerto Rico Department of Health issued a series of recommendations to Gov. Wanda Vázquez to tackle the spike in COVID-19 cases on the island, including more business closures and restrictions.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL learned that this afternoon the government summoned the economic task force for an emergency meeting.
Among the main recommendations, all of them subject to the approval of the governor, is that shopping centers, retail stores and department stores should move to online sales or by curbside pick-ups. In the case of restaurants or food trucks, they will be open to families with fewer than six people per table. They recommend promoting drive-thru or delivery services. They cannot have the bars open, but they can sell alcohol served at the table. Bars may only sell products by delivery or pick-up services.
Essential services that will not be affected by the partial closure must limit the time in which a person is present in the establishment. These include: supermarkets -30 minutes-; pharmacies -20 minutes-; gas stations -20 minutes-; mechanics and technicians to repair cars or electrical appliances will be by appointment; medical appointments per hour -30 minutes-; hospitals according to need, with the determined protocols and without company except for minors, the disabled and people with mobility problems.
Beauty salons, barber shops, spa salons, will be by appointment and the staff must work with a N95 or surgical mask, and must provide masks to clients, who cannot allow be allowed to enter with cloth masks.
Churches and other places of worship must endorse virtual congregations and narrow in-person activities to a maximum of six people.
Ahead of the holiday season, they propose to reduce the entry of tourists and relatives who come to visit. They will require a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival and all will be followed by Sara Alert for a period of 14 days. Hotels and inns will keep their common areas limited for guests, by appointment and ensuring social distancing. The beaches will be open to promote mental health, but they will not allow crowds of different families or alcoholic beverages.
Meanwhile, the only gyms that may remain open -per the recommendations- are those who operate outdoors. Sports events must be authorized and regulated by the Department of Health. Sports that promote direct contact or with distances of less than three feet are prohibited.
However, cinemas, theaters, casinos, public pools, cultural establishments, and children and/or adult gaming centers shall close.
Social parties and mass events, ranging from weddings to wakes, that promote the gathering of more than six people are canceled.
Work spaces must report COVID-19 cases and they must keep common areas closed. In the case of government agencies, only essential personnel who are in charge of providing those services will remain operating, promoting work remote work for general employees and rotating shifts for essential employees. Collective transportation will be prohibited.
In the manufacturing and pharmaceutical segment, the government encourages these to work remotely; and in construction, they should limit capacity to six employees.
A source linked to the processes of reopening or closing the island told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they do not rule out a broader curfew, starting at 7:00 p.m., and a total lockdown on Sundays.
These are some of the main proposals addressed to the governor by the Department of Health. Vázquez is expected to announce tomorrow which of these will be implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.