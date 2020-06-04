Members of the Puerto Rico Gyms Together Alliance will visit La Fortaleza for the second time today, June 4 to urge Gov. Wanda Vázquez to allow gyms to reopen in her next executive order.
"We are a priority and they should have included us in the first phase like they did in the United States, because we are the first line of defense to battle COVID-19. Gyms are necessary for prevention, and after ailment diagnostics doctors' orders are to exercise," said Abdiel Luego, spokesperson of the Alliance and owner of several gyms.
The demonstrators will gather at 10 a.m. behind Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino at the San Juan Convention Center, eventually going on caravan to the Capitol and then in the outskirts of the governor's mansion in Old San Juan.
"We are now more organized than the first time and with support from the Puerto Rico Police. We look forward to over 100 gym owners, plus employees and trainers. We need them to include the fitness sector in the next opening, because we were already affected since November and December, which is a weak time for gyms. Then, the earthquakes came in January and people did not want to return to the gyms out of fear and when they were taking confidence COVID-19 arrived with the lockdown [in place] to this day," Lugo said.
The group's main demand is to be allowed to resume operations in the next phase of reopening, affirming that gyms offer essential services for the physical and mental health of the population. The Alliance has begun to implement a detailed protocol with the appropriate health measures to guarantee the safety of the users of its spaces when faced with concerns about the coronavirus.
