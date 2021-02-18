Today, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, by its Spanish acronym) reported that AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero has held a series of meeting with mayors from different municipalities in recent weeks.
To date, at least 23 of the island's 78 mayors have participated in the meetings.
COR3 Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera and Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) Executive Director Eduardo Rivera Cruz participated in the meetings as well.
“At AAFAF, we recognize the economic challenges municipalities are currently facing, as well as the importance of opening direct communication channels with the mayors. Through this initiative, we are pledging to work with the mayors,” Marrero stated.
The meetings are intended to brief mayors and their officers on the funds managed from AAFAF, such as, the municipal sales and use tax (IVU) revenues that are received by the Municipal Finance Corporation (COFIM, by its Spanish acronym), IVU Excess, Special Additional Surtax (CAE, by its Spanish acronym), payments of municipal loan debts, loans with the USDA Rural Development, and the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF), among others.
In addition, they were briefed on AAFAF's role as Fiscal Agent of the Government of Puerto Rico, including all the municipalities of Puerto Rico as well. During the meetings, Mr. Laboy Rivera and part of his COR3 team gave mayors information on the status of the FEMA recovery funds and COR3's workplan. In addition, PRIFA Executive Director Rivera Cruz informed the mayors on the status of infrastructure projects pending in their respective municipalities.
“Through these meetings we established direct communication with each mayor, and they expressed their needs and concerns, which allows the COR3 team to address them individually and provide them with solutions and support. We are committed to expediting the processes that are under our control while guaranteeing compliance with federal regulations. In this sense, direct communication with municipal executives and their teams is important,” expressed the COR3 Executive Director.
