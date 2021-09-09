The Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PA), the Puerto Rico Health Department, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strict sanitary protocol for receive the company's cruises with passengers on the island in the safest way for everyone.
PA Executive Director Joel A. Pizá Batiz explained that as part of the agreement with NCL, as a result of the conditional order to sail issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they have implemented - along with the Health Department - safeguards to allow the entry of cruise ships with Norwegian passengers.
To be able to dock in Puerto Rico, cruises must have all of their population eligible for vaccination already inoculated, Pizá underscored.
People under 12 years old, who cannot receive the COVID-19 jab, may board if they present a negative molecular test result when boarding.
However, the Gem cruise only carries adults on board.
"We are confident that the health protocol designed by the cruise line will be followed to the letter to reduce the risk and control the exposure of the virus. The pandemic is not over, but the progress in vaccination on our island allows us a degree of flexibility to return to normality and recover in a sustainable way under a structured process," Health Secretary Carlos Mellado stated.
The official anticipated that “we will be extremely vigilant to ensure that we do not put our people in danger. We know how important the tourism industry is for the economic development of our island, but we are well aware of our responsibility to ensure the health of our people."
The first NCL cruise with passengers scheduled to arrive to Puerto Rico will be the Norwegian Gem on Sept. 9, and it will be making a transit stop in San Juan Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.