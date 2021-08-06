Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced yesterday at a press conference a new executive order to curb COVID-19, which will come into effect on Aug. 16.
"Vaccination or weekly negative [COVID-19] test results are required for all employees of health facilities," he said. This includes hospitals, laboratories, health and therapy centers, blood banks and pharmacies, among others. This requirement is extended to care centers for the elderly.
The governor explained that the same exceptions will apply, such as religious objection or a medical condition that prevents vaccination.
Other sectors that must comply with this requirement are contractors of the government of Puerto Rico who work in person or frequently visit offices and premises.
Likewise, all guests of hotels, inns and lodges, including short-term rentals such as Airbnb, will be required to be vaccinated or to present a negative test result.
The island is experiencing a rebound in COVID-19 cases that the authorities attribute to the entry of different variants of the virus, including the Delta strain. Although the latter has been deemed more transmissible than the original COVID-19, there is no consensus on whether the people affected by this variant experience harsher symptoms.
Meanwhile Health Secretary Carlos Mellado told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that he would discuss with the governor the next steps to mitigate the uptick in cases. "We are going to make the adjustments that we have to make," he asserted.
"We are observing the hospitals. Of all hospitalizations, 20 percent are of people vaccinated (against COVID-19), with their entire series of two vaccines and two weeks (if inoculated) and that certainly is in line with the statistics at the national level, which say that the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine from 95 percent to 75 percent. For vaccinated patients who are becoming infected, the symptoms are less," he argued.
Mellado did not inform what would be the additional restrictions that he would support, but he spoke of “avoiding crowds, wearing the mask. We are visiting the places, giving fines, taking measures and we are evaluating. If it is more out of control, other measures will be taken to avoid more hospitalizations."
Yesterday, Mellado informed that the current positivity rate of infection in Puerto Rico is 11 percent. Likewise, the local Health Department's coronavirus dashboard -last updated on Aug. 5- places the island's positivity rate at 11.08 percent.
However, the very dashboard reports that out of 3,645 molecular tests performed by that date, 313 came out positive. This indicates that the actual positivity rate is 8.59 percent, not 11.08 percent. If analyzing all cases accumulated since March 2020, 129,011 out of 2,497,997 tests have returned positive, or a 5.16 percent positivity rate throughout the pandemic as a whole.
