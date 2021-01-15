Various Puerto Rico government entities owe the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) nearly $245 million for electricity services.
The estimate was revealed by Prepa's Customer Service Director Noriette Figueroa during a radio interview.
The official said the list of government clients that have "past due" accounts include central government agencies, public corporations and municipalities.
The Legislature reportedly owes $2.5 million.
Figueroa explained that government entities, which provide essential services to citizens, are given payment options to settle their debt. Electricity service is not cut, which is in contrast to residential and commercial customers, whose service is cut if they do not pay their electricity bills for several months.
"No doubt, we always have limitations and there is always room to improve, certainly treat everyone in the same way," Figueroa said. The public utility, whose electrical grid was essentially destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Sept, 2017, is working to improve efficiency, she added.
