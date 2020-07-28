José R. Reyes, Adjutant General and commander of the Puerto Rico National Guard, did not dismiss the possibility of imposing a stricter closure on the island to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). This, as cases are on the rise and the P.R. Department of Health reported eight additional deaths.

Reyes is attending a meeting at La Fortaleza with Gov. Wanda Vázquez that seeks to address this issue.

Upon his arrival to the Governor's Mansion, he was asked if implementing stricter business restrictions was a possibility, to which he replied: "we have to be more strict in observing this order and that is on the table. The Police are presenting a work plan of how they are going to exercise this order and be more rigorous."

As informed, this meeting is also attended by federal and state officials, and tomorrow there could be another meeting with the medical task force in charge of advising the governor on how to proceed to mitigate the pandemic's toll on the island.

Reyes reiterated that the inventory of reagents to carry out the tests is limited and, therefore, the tests should be restricted to those who need them.

"Rapid and molecular testing inventories are limited. We have to focus on critical groups such as the elderly and first responders," he said. “We have observed the situations in the tourist area, with tourists disobeying the order. We have been meeting and given recommendations. "

He stressed that the option of restricting the curfew “is one of the alternatives that has been worked on. There has been discussion of closing the airport, but that is in federal jurisdiction and is a prerogative of the President (of the United States, Donald Trump). The FAA (Federal Aviation Agency) was asked to reduce flights from the 'hot spots' but that response has not come. "

While the government considers the possibility of further regressing its economic reactivation plan, several economists have already voiced their concerns over business closures or limitations on how residents can consume their desired products or services.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Gustavo Vélez - founder of consultancy firm Inteligencia Económica - warned that closing off the island's economy would be detrimental. Likewise, economist Antonio Rosado denounced that entire sectors and businesses should not carry the burden over citizen accountability.

“We cannot continue protecting the government against the interests of this sector that produce riches and revenues in Puerto Rico, which is the private sector, and that is what we are seeing all the time. None of this makes any sense or has any direction,” Rosado said in an interview with this paper.

- The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.