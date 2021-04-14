Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF) Executive Director Omar J. Marrero announced today that the 78 municipalities completed the application process for the third phase of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Assistance Program to Municipalities.
In this manner, approximately $1 million will be distributed to each municipality to keep guaranteeing that emergency services associated with the pandemic are rendered.
The $100 million distributed in this phase of the program elevates the total assistance provided to municipalities to $300 million.
“After Governor Pedro Pierluisi authorized the extension of this program, we immediately began working hand-in-hand with the municipalities to meet federal requirements from the start and be able to distribute the money more expeditiously. For this reason, we prepared updated guidelines with the terms and conditions and we organized many group and individual informative sessions with the municipalities where we provided relevant guidance and information on the application process in accordance with the eligibility criteria,” Marrero explained.
The head of AAFAF explained that, through the applications, the municipalities submitted their eligible expenses, expenses not budgeted nor covered by other assistance funding, which the municipalities must incur during 2021 to expand the effective response against the pandemic. He added that most municipalities were able to include in the application expenses incurred in 2020 that could not be paid from other assistance funds.
AAFAF and the CRF Disbursement Oversight Committee published the updated guidelines with the terms and conditions at www.aafaf.pr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.