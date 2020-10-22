The executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Afaaf) Omar J. Marrero Díaz announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for broadband infrastructure grant administrator services.
In order to accelerate growth in broadband access throughout Puerto Rico, particularly in unserved, underserved areas or areas outside the metropolitan area, the selected fund administrator will undertake a baseline assessment of the existing state of broadband provision in Puerto Rico. In addition, based on this assessment, the administrator will establish a grant program for broadband service providers pursuant to a broadband infrastructure fund administration agreement.
“Without a doubt, broadband provides numerous socio-economic benefits to communities and individuals, including enabling remote education, increasing business productivity and providing access to better healthcare. In our administration we want to provide enhanced opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico through better and more equal access to education, healthcare and information”, Marrero Díaz stated.
Marrero Díaz added that many jurisdictions are investing and promoting broadband provision as part of their initiatives to transform their networks into more strategic assets. Thus, broadband benefits the government, the private sector and the public in general, and may drive economic growth in rural areas.
“Broadband infrastructure is essential in our modern economy. Providing the necessary resources will translate into more competitive businesses and enhanced prosperity for our communities. In rural areas, broadband support is even more important because it allows to expand services to the citizenry in a manner never before seen, particularly, in the areas of security, health and education, as well as in other economic sectors related to agriculture,” said the Afaaf chief.
As fiscal agent and financial advisor of the entities of the Government of Puerto Rico, Afaaf monitors compliance with the Certified Budget and takes part in the implementation of the Certified Fiscal Plan (CFP), which are approved pursuant to the federal Promesa law.
The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 CFP allocates $400 million to support expansion efforts in unserved and underserved areas and outside the metropolitan area through grants that fund a portion of broadband deployment costs in these communities. In this manner, the central government will achieve the goal of improving overall broadband infrastructure throughout Puerto Rico as stated in the CFP and the Certified Budget.
The RFP describes the procurement process in detail. The deadline to submit proposals is Nov. 4, 2020. The RFP is available in the Aafaf website at www.aafaf.pr.gov.
