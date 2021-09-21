Gov. Pedro Pierluisi today signed the increase in the state minimum wage into law. As of January 1, 2022, an increase to $8.50 per hour will begin.
The increase could represent an approximate increase of more than $2,000 per year for an employee who works full time.
"For a long time thousands of workers on our Island have not received an increase in the minimum wage, but they have had an increase in the cost of living for these past 12 years. A payment of $7.25 an hour is no longer sustainable to live in Puerto Rico, so it was time to do justice to the working class. This law is the result of a work in consensus between the legislative branch and the executive branch to benefit thousands of Puerto Ricans. I will continue to promote and give way to measures that promote a better quality of life and that ensure that each of those who reside on this Island can take a step forward," the governor said as he signed the law.
According to the approved law, on July 1, 2023 the minimum wage will be $9.50 and on July 1, 2024 it will be $10.50, unless the Minimum Wage Evaluation Committee, attached to the Department of Labor, issues a mandatory decree varying the same
Similarly, the Governor's Advisory Group on the Minimum Wage was created, which is made up of three representatives of the union sector, three renowned economists, representatives of multiple private sector associations, and heads of government agencies that deal with labor affairs and economic development.
