An additional program was established through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSFRF) under the American Rescue Plan act (ARPA) to provide funding to nonprofits in Puerto Rico.
Omar Marrero, the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), explained that $15 million were identified for the Non-Profit Organization Assistance Program, so these entities may help offset the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The designation of funds by Governor Pedro Pierluisi will also allow non-profit entities to continue providing services to communities," Marrero said in a missive.
Moreover, the program's funds may be obligated for expenses like: rent assistance to individuals, compensation for income loss to individuals, sanitation protocols, the distribution of educational materials, professional training, and more.
The official explained that in order to qualify, nonprofits must submit a proposal compliant with the guidelines established in the Non-Profit Organization Assistance Program, and compliant to parameters established by the U.S. government. Among them:
- Be a non-profit entity in Puerto Rico incorporated under the law.
- Have exemption from the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, known as Hacienda.
- Having incurred in coronavirus-related expenses.
- Ensure compliance with the provisions of the program and, if noncompliant, return the allocated funds.
- Adhere to audit and compliance protocols like other government entities.
"From the AAFAF, we will be evaluating the proposals submitted by those eligible organizations that request the funds. In addition, the recipients of the program must submit monthly financial reports, using the template provided by the program, in which they will detail the use of funds in compliance with the initial proposal submitted by the entity. Likewise, a progress report will be reported on March 1, 2022, and no later than January 31, 2025, a final report will be required detailing the use of funds with evidence of this," Marrero explained.
Applications must be sent on or before August 6, 2021, via email to crfngo@aafaf.prgov. For more information on the application process, look for the program's guides on AAFAF's website.
