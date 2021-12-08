Countless dispensaries bearing clever cannabis-related names have popped up around Puerto Rico since medicinal marijuana was legalized in 2017. One such place is The Bloom Room on Avenue Piñero, which opened up in November of 2020. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL chatted with Cristian Crespo, manager and owners’ son, about the challenges and opportunities of opening a dispensary.
The process isn’t easy, nor is it inexpensive. A dispensary license alone costs $20,000, renewed annually. Another $5,000 is necessary to install the Puerto Rico Health Department’s tracking system that traces every gram back to the pot it was grown in. Luckily, dispensary personnel costs are low - most shops need only a couple of bud-tenders and a security guard to operate.
The Crespos weren’t new to the cannabis business before opening their dispensary. They had previously invested in cannabis manufacturing. Sales in their first year of operation have steadily increased, with November bringing in over $38,000 in total revenue.
Still, the most successful dispensaries are those that not only sell, but additionally cultivate and manufacture their products.
About a month ago, one large cultivation decided to offer their flower at a ridiculously low price in their own dispensary, because they had an oversupply of flower that was about to expire. They sold ounces at $160 when at that moment the price per ounce was usually $200 or $185. To remain competitive, other dispensaries lowered their prices as drastically as was reasonable.
The Bloom Room’s next step is to begin cultivation. “We are almost ready for cultivation, but due to delays back when opening the dispensary, we had to hold back on cultivation. The license is paralyzed right now, but the possibility is there,” Crespo stated. Besides licensing delays, The Bloom Room is ready to begin cultivation. Three rooms in the back sport heat lamps and fans for growing cannabis in-house.
According to Crespo, there are two main benefits to cultivating your own plants. “You have two things - some exclusivity on what flowers are available to the market, and the price of flower can be offered lower,” explained Crespo. Unfortunately, energy costs on the island are very high and The Bloom Room’s plan for boutique-style cultivation would not be able to compete with the low prices offered by larger operations for at least a few years.
The potential future of recreational cannabis
Crespo has his sights set on the future of medicinal and recreational cannabis. “I really hope that this industry doesn’t die out. I hope that in the next couple of years people keep signing up for medicinal cannabis licenses and keep learning from it. I don’t think it’s any damage to society to keep promoting cannabis. Even if you don’t use it, you don’t have to be against it,” he said.
Juan Albors, from the dispensary Strainwise, on the corner of Calle Loíza and Jefferson, spoke with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL about what he’d like to see for the future of cannabis on the island.
A few months ago, Albors visited Strainwise Consulting, the dispensary’s namesake as well as their consultant, in Colorado. There, he noticed that despite the prevalence of dispensaries, seemingly one on every corner, the marijuana business is thriving - in 2015 residents even received returns on excess tax revenue from the industry. In Puerto Rico, the situation is different.
A large selection of dispensaries means that patients will receive competitive prices. As a result, however, smaller dispensaries might suffer. There are currently an estimated 100,000 medicinal marijuana patients with about 100 dispensaries to serve them and another 100 dispensary licenses will be given out in the next year, according to Albors.
“For every certain distance, allow one dispensary,” recommended Albors. He believes this could be key in ensuring that smaller businesses don’t get pushed out of the market. Legalizing recreational cannabis will also bring in more business. His only advice to policymakers is to do more research, and to plan better before taking the next steps, to ensure the industry thrives.
