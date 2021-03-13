The secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, Spanish initials), Rafael Marchago Maldonado, reported the allocation of just over $4.2 million for the repair of nine fishing facilities located throughout Puerto Rico.
The funds, which will benefit both commercial and recreational fishers, were approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for damages caused by Hurricane Maria, which lambasted the island in September 2017.
"As we make the necessary infrastructure for fishermen more resilient, while protecting the marine environment, the fishing industry can continue to operate and expand. With the approval of these funds, the objective of the DRNA is advanced, to expand the infrastructure that supports fishing activities throughout our island," Marchago stated.
Similarly, he said that the reconstruction initiatives join those recently approved by FEMA for the development of the repair projects of the Fishing Laboratory ($211,240) and the improvements to the Iris Alameda Wildlife Refuge in Cabo Rojo ($543,734).
"All these reconstruction initiatives will be the object of design and engineering work by qualified and licensed professionals in Puerto Rico. We have a strong commitment to our fishermen and an interest in them achieving their goals for the benefit of Puerto Rico," he underscored.
These are the establishments that will receive funds:
- Isla de Cabras Boat Ramp, Toa Baja: $ 598,216.
- La Parguera Boat Ramp, Lajas: $121,565.
- Boquerón Boat Ramp, Cabo Rojo: $507,888.
- Cayo Ratones Pier, Cabo Rojo: $651,406.
- Cabo Rojo Fishing Pier, Cabo Rojo: $518,656.
- Humacao Reserve Pier, Humacao: $284,868.
- Vigilantes Boquerón Station Dock, Cabo Rojo: $676,418.
- Vigilantes Piñones Station Dock, Loíza: $336,672.
- Fishing Laboratory Pier, Mayagüez: $518,565.
