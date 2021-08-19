Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced this afternoon a new executive order that further expands vaccine mandates in the private sector.
Starting Aug. 30, beauty salons, barbershops, spas, gyms, childcare centers, supermarkets, grocery stores (including those authorized by the WIC), casinos, and stores in gas stations must require and ensure that all person or employee who works in-person in those establishments must be vaccinated against COVID-19, or has begun the process to get the shot(s).
In the case of some of these businesses, they will also be required to request vaccination from their visitors or, alternatively, the capacity will be reduced by 50 percent.
The businesses that will have to request vaccination from their clients or visitors are: beauty salons, barber shops, beauty salons, spas, gyms and casinos. In the case of these businesses, both employees and visitors will have to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test carried out within a maximum of 72 hours before accessing the store or the visitor presents a positive result of COVID-19 from the past three months, along with documentation of their recovery. If they do not want to require vaccination to your clients or visitors, their capacity must be reduced to 50 percent.
As for supermarkets, grocery stores (including stores authorized by the WIC program), gas station stores and childcare centers, employees are required to get the jab. If they are not vaccinated, they must demonstrate to their employer that by Aug. 30 they began the vaccination process with the first dose, and that they must have completed the cycle by Oct. 15, 2021, if the type of vaccine that was administered requires a second dose.
This was stipulated today in Executive Order 2021-064, signed by Pierluisi. As in previous executive orders, employees who for medical and religious reasons are not vaccinated are exempt, but they must present weekly negative results of COVID-19 of 72 hours or less, or a positive test of recovery against COVID-19 of at least three months.
Any person or employee who works in these places and who does not present their immunization certificate (COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or Vacu ID) or document that proves their recovery process against COVID-19, and that the due exceptions do not apply, must, while the pandemic lasts, present a negative or a positive result for COVID from the past three months and a letter from a certified health provider that shows their recovery. In the case of not presenting the documents, they will not be able to go to work in person, so the employer must take the pertinent applicable measures including regular or unpaid leave.
"Given the significant increase in infections, as governor I have the responsibility and duty to continue to closely monitor the daily statistics issued by the Health Department and take the necessary measures to guarantee the health of all. The vaccine has been tested and it works. Unfortunately, we are seeing that 98% of those hospitalized and the vast majority of deaths are people who are not vaccinated. We all have an individual responsibility to protect ourselves," the governor said.
Any person or company that violates the executive order is exposed to a maximum of six months in jail, a fine that will not exceed $5,000 or both at the discretion of the court. Likewise, and in accordance with the provisions of the organic law of the Health Department, any natural or legal person who violates the provisions of the law or regulations of the agency will incur a less serious crime.
Last Monday, government employees have to present evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 to return in person to their government agencies. Otherwise, they will have to submit a negative test every week.
The only people who will be exempt from vaccination will be people with pre-existing medical conditions, but it must be justified by a doctor. Likewise, it is allowed, as an exception, not to be inoculated for religious reasons as long as the vaccine goes against the dogmas of the employee's religion.
COVID-19 in Puerto Rico
Despite the austere impositions enforced by the government on the private sector, and reports of higher COVID-19 numbers in Puerto Rico, the very own Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard indicates that most of the eligible population has already been vaccinated.
Specifically, the last update -Aug. 19- shows that 68.5 percent (1,952,045 people) of the eligible population has received all doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus. Considering that the 2020 Census reported that Puerto Rico has a population of 3,285,874, this represents 59.41 of the total population. Meanwhile, those who are ineligible, kids younger than 12, are -with rare exceptions- at the lowest risk of becoming ill with COVID-19, per multiple scientific publications.
On another hand, 331 new cases were confirmed today out of 6,542 molecular tests performed. This represents a positivity rate of 5.06 percent. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 2,569,254 molecular tests have been administered, of which
134,765 came out positive, representing an overall positivity rate of 5.25 percent. Of the positive cases, it is unknown how many were simply asymptomatic.
Lastly, there have been a total 2,702 deaths since March 2020. While the Health Department breaks them down by age and sex, it is also unknown how many were overweight/obese or had pre-existing conditions. Per the dashboard, 57 percent of deceased patients were male and 43 percent were female. Moreover, this is the breakdown by age:
