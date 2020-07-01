The president of Inteligencia Económica, Gustavo Vélez, believes that Puerto Rico’s economic recovery from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could take between 12 and 18 months, provided that a second infection wave is contained and federal funds continue to be disbursed, among other internal and external factors.
According to Vélez, the island’s economy will have suffered a -0.6 percent drop in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. “The effect of COVID-19… until Puerto Rico reopened in June, was about $10 billion. Those are the numbers that we have prepared in detail... That represents 10 percent of GDP [gross domestic product],” he said in a recent presentation.
He stated that how the local economy recovers from this loss will depend on four primary factors and risks: the influx of federal funds, reopening industries, emigration and external factors.
Vélez noted that although the island has begun reopening the economy, the current crisis puts 343,000 jobs in five major industries at risk: retailers, restaurants, hotels, health and auto sales. If 25 percent of these jobs were lost, about 85,000 people would lose their jobs, or 13 percent of total employment in the private sector.
Meanwhile, he appeared to shift his stance from a report released last week, in which the firm estimated that a second migration wave of 300,000 people could take place between 2020 and 2022. Speaking on emigration, Vélez opined that because of the high infection rates reported in Florida, Texas and other states in the South and East Coast, this possibility could be discarded for the time being.
The Financial Oversight and Management Board’s projections are that the U.S. government will assign $14 billion in federal funds to help fight the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to these, the Board projects another $600 million infusion related to the seismic activities that impacted the southwestern region of the island earlier this year, and $83 billion regarding the devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The federal funds initially disbursed after Maria contributed to the 3.9 percent and 1.1 percent economic growth experienced in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Federal funds — combined with external factors, such as the low price of oil and interest rates, and a swift recovery in the U.S. economy — could help retain or create jobs and thus, help to derail the continuing emigration on the island. If the risks are contained and other factors remain optimistic, Puerto Rico could gradually recover between 2021 and 2022.
“We are seeing a recovery of 0.5 to 0.8 percent in 2021 and all of this is tied to federal government funds, that the recession in the United States is a short recession, that [Hurricane] Maria funds arrive… that there is not a second wave of contagions in Puerto Rico, that the economy does not have to be closed again, and that oil remains cheap, interest rates remain close to zero, and the possibility that a second federal stimulus package can then give it a little strength,” Vélez said.
“We are seeing a very complex scenario, a challenging scenario; It seems to me that we have to be creative,” he added, highlighting the need to incorporate innovation technology to boost economic sectors.
The economist shared his findings at “Behind the Mask,” a virtual conference that was recently held by the Chamber of Marketing, Industry & Food Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym) that consisted of various panelists discussing consumer patterns, financial outlooks and other economic areas affected by the virus outbreak.
