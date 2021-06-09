Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index (EAI) increased by 4.0 percent during April when compared to the preceding year, though it waned by -0.3 percent on a month-over-m basis, reported the Economic Development Bank.
The EAI reached to 119.1 points in April, a 4.0 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) growth when compared to April 2020, when the strict lockdown was in full effect due to the coronavirus emergency. This is the first increase after 12 y-o-y consecutive decreases followed by a stagnant growth rate during March 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To reach pre-pandemic levels, economic activity will require a consistent multi-sector recovery pace.
“The numbers are encouraging. This analysis includes the large injection of federal funds, a variable that should not go unnoticed. Even so, we are observing industries that must improve to maintain sustainable economic growth, “said the president of the EDB, Luis Alemañy González.
“These [federal] funds contribute to the retention and creation of jobs, and enhance commercial capacity through the purchase of equipment and materials. All this benefits the consumer to acquire better goods and services,” he added.
The EAI is composed of four components. (1) Total non-farm payroll employment averaged 849,900 employees in April. This represents a rise of 0.1 percent when compared against the previous month and increased by 10.8 percent on a y-o-y basis.
(2) Electric power generation for April 2021 totaled 1,588.3 million kilowatt-hours; a 0.5 percent increase on a m-o-m basis, and an annual growth rate of 4.6 percent.
(3) Gasoline consumption for April 2021 was 67.3 million gallons, or 1.9 percent above the previous month, while the annual change waned by 4.3 percent.
(4) Cement sales totaled 1.3 million of 94 lb. bags; a decrease of 5.4 percent on a m-o-m basis for April 2021, whereas the annual change surged by 193.9 percent.
As Puerto Rico’s economy continues to move forward, with restrictions being lifted on a regular basis, the EDB said that “to achieve sustainable economic growth, the employment sectors most affected by the pandemic crisis (that is: services, commerce and tourism, among others) need to recover. Alternatively, the resulting job losses would need to be absorbed by other industries.”
The EAI is highly correlated to Puerto Rico’s real gross national product (GNP) in both level and annual growth rates, and is a reliable instrument to monitor current trends in Puerto Rico’s economy.
During fiscal year 2020, when the pandemic was in full force and restrictions were the strictest, the EAI decreased by 1.9 percent when compared to fiscal year 2019, and fell by 3.5 percent during the July – April period of fiscal year 2021. A 5.0 percent reduction was registered during calendar year 2020, the first annual decrease after two years of growth.
During the first four months of calendar year 2021 (Jan-April), the EAI contracted by 0.4 percent.
