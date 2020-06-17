The Puerto Rico Dental Surgeons Association (CDCPR by its Spanish initials) defended the need to include a “COVID fee” for their services — as recommended by the American Dental Association (ADA) — but insisted that insurance companies should cover the additional costs rather than consumers, whose budgets have already been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
CDCPR President David Kerr explained that the ADA and the local Health Services Administration (ASES by its Spanish acronym) detailed in the D1999 code hat these health professionals should add a fee of up to $45 to cover for the “thousands of dollars” invested to reopen dental practices while mitigating the risk of contagion with the virus for staff and patients.
Dentists say they need to purchase additional personal protection equipment, sanitizing sprays and air purifiers to decrease the risk of contagion.
Nationwide, the cost of the so-called COVID fee varies widely, usually from $10 to $20 for each dental visit, according to several stateside reports.
Because other businesses islandwide have already implemented a similar tax, unbeknown to many customers, the Puerto Rico Legislature introduced House Bill 2537, which seeks to ban this fee on all types of businesses.
Kerr, accompanied by fellow dentist Pedro Rodríguez Solá, testified before the Legislature last week during a hearing on the measure, in which he enumerated the myriad different products that dentists have had to purchase to be able to resume operations, but affirmed that these costs should not fall on clients. In his statement, Kerr acknowledged both dentists and patients’ financial struggles generated by the coronavirus crisis and denounced that health insurance companies need to “assume their responsibility” in these times of need.
“Puerto Rico demands greater responsibility from that sector. The Legislative Assembly has in its hands [the ability] to make these companies assume their responsibility. We also urge patients to call their insurers and question why they’re not honoring the D1999 billing code to protect their patients and bring providers to justice,” Kerr said.
Moreover, he warned that the rising cost of providing dental services, along with the risk of infection, would prompt a mass exodus and early retirement among an already limited offer of dentists on the island.
“Dentists are the profession with the highest risk of COVID-19 infection and, as a consequence, many dentists over the age of 60 will most likely advance their retirement, others will decide not to open and go to work in the continental United States, and there will be young people who will migrate to the U.S. with this push as soon as they can.
“Under this scenario, we estimate that in two years, we will have a contraction of dental professionals that we had anticipated [would happen] in 10 years: fewer than 600 dentists for a population of 3.2 million residents. This will create a problem in accessing oral health in Puerto Rico,” Kerr said.
After listening to the CDCPR’s arguments, Rep. Yashira Lebrón — president of the House Committee on Consumer Affairs, Banking & Insurance — decided to remove the language from the bill that directly impacts medical offices. The legislative piece, authored by Rep. Joel Franqui Atiles, is still pending approval. Before the hearing, both Franqui Atiles and Gov. Wanda Vázquez expressed their firm opposition to a COVID fee on any type of business.
Patients Side with Dentists
San Juan resident Teresita Fuentes typically follows the recommended biannual dentist visits. However, she visited her doctor two weeks ago for a molar procedure. At the office, which she has frequented for years, she heard the secretary say that the office would begin charging $20 per patient. While she understands why dental clinics would implement the fee, she agreed that insurers should incur in these expenses.
“Insurers need to assume the cost because it is not fair to the patient. I don’t think it’s fair because insurers are the ones who really have money… I believe they will resist. I suppose they will agree to 50/50. ‘I cover one part, but the patient should cover the rest,’” Fuentes told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Meanwhile, Isla Verde resident Sandra Martínez opined that insurance companies should be held accountable for these costs, but affirmed that she would be in favor of the so-called COVID fee even if these entities were not obliged to cover it.
“I am in favor [of the fee] because I believe that it is one of the professions at higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19. I understand that some of the doctors with the highest risk of contracting the virus are dentists,” Martínez stated, adding that she will wait until August to schedule an appointment to observe cases of infection.
The Insurance Companies Association (Acodese by its Spanish acronym), which represents the local insurance industry, could not be reached for comment.
