The Puerto Rico Society of Certified Public Accountants (CCPA by its Spanish initials) informed that the 11th Edition of the Annual Conference of CPA-Lawyers will be held virtually from May 24 to 27.
In the event, the entity will offer courses for the professional development of both certified public accountants (CPAs) and lawyer.
"For the second year in a row, we launched ourselves into the challenge of holding this conference virtually. The webinars for both CPAs and lawyers offer the opportunity to take courses on subjects of common interest to both professions. It will be an experience that will allow them to understand the legal perspective, as well as the business and accounting vision. In addition, we will have instructors who have diverse practical experiences, which enriches the educational offer for the training of all," said CPA Rosa M. Rodríguez Ramos, president of the CCPA.
The workshops will cover the topics of business restructuring in light of the coronavirus; the trust before the new Civil Code, both on civil and tax aspects; the 2020 tax jurisprudence; the succession of a non-family businesses under corporate law; and five significant changes in inheritance law for CPAs.
Those interested in participating in the conference will be able to purchase the full program or select individual courses. All courses were approved for accreditation of the Continuing Legal Education Program of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico.
For more information and to register, click here.
