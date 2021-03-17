Cambio PR Inc., a non-governmental organization committed to promoting sustainability in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, revealed the findings of a study on the potential to achieve renewable energy on the island in the near future and provide sustainable solutions to Puerto Rico’s electricity infrastructure.

The Puerto Rico Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Integration Study, commissioned by Cambio to the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), concluded that 100 percent of homes could be supplied with solar energy by 2035 with 2.7 kilowatt (kW) rooftop solar and 12.6 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery systems, as well as systems on businesses, while 75 percent of the island’s electricity could hail from “clean and reliable” resources by that same year.

To achieve this, the entities suggest that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) should use the $9.65 billion available from federal funding to install solar panels islandwide. This, the study shows, would reduce system costs to less than 15 cents/kWh by 2035 compared to 21 cents/kWh in 2019.

Moreover, Cathy Kunkel, energy finance analyst at the IEEFA, explained that this strategy costs $5 billion less than PREPA’s Integrated Resource Plan and $500 million less than the cost of the current system. In addition, it would reduce fossil fuel expenditures to $430 million, compared to more than $1.4 billion spent in 2019 and 2020.

“The transformation to energy self-sufficiency would allow for stable, lower prices with less investment in transmission and distribution than PREPA has proposed. Renewable energy investments would stabilize rates by reducing dependence on volatile fossil fuel prices,” Kunkel said. “The federal government allows for funds to be invested in the rebuilding of a clean and renewable grid, as proposed by this modeling.”

The study provided other alternatives to the 75 percent DER plan - 25 percent and 50 percent - but noted that by introducing more DERs, PREPA could save up to $703 million annually, not accounting for the capital cost of new resources. Per its findings, this equates to an avoided energy cost of up to $96/megawatt hour of additional solar energy.

“PREPA has never modeled the electric distribution system for the entire island in this way,” stated Agustin Irizarry, project advisor. “This project recreated 89 percent of the distribution system, including Vieques and Culebra, which permitted modeling the operation of a system that generates the majority of electricity from rooftop solar on homes and businesses.”

Aid Against Climate Change

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico has the capacity to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 70 percent, over 6 million tons, through the 75 percent DER proposal. This plan also provides the mechanisms to reduce oil and gas consumption by 50 percent.

Likewise, the AES coal plant could be retired by 2024 through investment in renewable resources and energy efficiency through the 25 percent DER scenario. The 50 percent DER scenario allows for the additional retirement of the Aguirre steam units 1 & 2, and the 75 percent DER proposal allows for the retirement of the Aguirre combined cycle plant, for a total of 2,306 megawatt of conventional generation retired.

If these strategies, the island would not only be at the forefront of the battle against climate change but would also be in compliance with at least three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations. “This modeled route ensures that no one is left behind and that lower-income communities can also reap the benefits of renewable energy,” the study reads.

“The results of this study are significant and clearly illustrate that Puerto Rico can radically shift its power system to one that is based on local, renewable, and resilient distributed energy resources. This can be done in a way that improves system reliability, grid stability, and resiliency for Puerto Rico’s ratepayers. This transition will yield environmental benefits with reduced CO2 emissions and other environmental pollutants and will considerably decrease fossil fuel consumption in Puerto Rico,” the study affirms.

