Although the number of savings and credit cooperatives insured and regulated by the Public Corporation for Supervision and Insurance of Cooperatives of Puerto Rico (Cossec by its Spanish acronym) has dropped to 112 in the past five years—with five fewer cooperatives—they have registered an increase in the number of partners of 79,127, which represents an increase of 8.08 percent, according to the most recent report of this corporation.

The data recorded in the report—which compares the statistics between 2016 and 2020—certify that the co-ops have remained stable and growing during this period of time. They have achieved this despite the economic crisis that has affected the island for over a decade, worsened with natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a large number of businesses to close and thousands unemployed.

"We work closely with the community, and cooperative services are on par with banking, but we have lower costs and higher interest rates. People pay less and have more performance," said Eddie Alicea Báez, president of the Association of Cooperative Executives of Puerto Rico (AEC by its Spanish initials), remarking on some of the reasons why co-ops might have seen a rise in numbers before and during the pandemic.

According to the data obtained from the quarterly Financial and Statistical Reports submitted by the cooperatives to Cossec, the cooperative movement has managed to increase its assets and the indivisible capital reserve by 15.06 percent and 4.09 percent, respectively, in relation to 2016.

For the year 2019, total assets reflected an increase of 11.45 percent when compared to 2018. Total shares and deposits amounted to $9.152 million. This represents an increase of 15.70 percent compared to 2016 and a 12.07 percent decrease compared to 2019. The proportion of indivisible capital reserve to total assets decreased from 4.03 percent to 3.65 percent, compared to 2016. By 2020, this proportion reflected a decrease of .37 percent, when compared to 2019.

The two areas with the greatest distribution in deposits in co-ops continue to be deposit accounts, with 67.20 percent, followed by savings certificates, with 16.79 percent.

"There has been an increase these months of clients who come to request services to refinance and buy residential properties. We are happy with the numbers we are achieving and the delinquency percentage during these months is lower," Alicea stated, also commenting from his first-hand experience as president of the La Sagrada Familia Cooperative, with five branches on the island. He added that co-ops' success is prompted by their employees' work amid the pandemic.

Alicea is optimistic about the figures that the cooperatives insured by Cossec have achieved, but understands that there should be a follow-up on clients and Puerto Rico's dire situation, given that everything could change in the coming months.

"Puerto Rican savings level has improved and deposits have increased, but this may be due to economic stimuli. This liquidity can be 'floating.' The figures for personal loans have grown in this quarter, which has been atypical. The moratoriums and aid are over, so strategic plans will have to be reassessed and see how clients behave, if they begin to withdraw money from their savings accounts if no new aid arrives. Despite all this, we hope to have a year as good as 2019," he stated.

As of June 30, 2020, total loans in the credit union portfolio amounted to over $5.1 billion an increase of $66 million—equivalent to 1.30 percent—compared to the previous year.

The distribution of the loan portfolio reflects that personal loans constitute 43.42 percent; mortgage loans, 25.78 percent; and auto loans, 19.31 percent. Credit unions have a loan loss reserve of $130 million.